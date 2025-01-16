Lung Health Foundation Announces New Leaders To Reshape Lung Healthcare In Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lung Foundation (LHF) is poised to reshape the future of lung healthcare in Canada with the appointment of three dynamic leaders to tackle an escalating public health crisis. As millions of Canadians face growing challenges from asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary (COPD), lung cancer, and emerging threats like air pollution and youth vaping, LHF's strategic leadership team reflects a commitment to equity, transformative research, advocacy, and partnerships to ensure all communities have access to better lung health outcomes.

LHF's mission to support over 6 million Canadians struggling with lung health issues is more critical than ever. The statistics are stark: over 4.6 million Canadians live with asthma, while 1.6 million are affected by COPD, a condition projected to cost the country over $10 billion by 2030. Lung cancer, with 32,000 new diagnoses in 2024, affects both tobacco and non-tobacco users, disproportionately impacting marginalized communities and underscoring its widespread impact. The combined forces of climate change, air pollution, vaping, and radon are amplifying the urgency for solutions.

“The Lung Health Foundation is at a pivotal moment in its mission to create a healthier future for all Canadians,” says Jessica Buckley, President and CEO of LHF.“These appointments bring unparalleled expertise and new passion to our organization. Together, we are charting a resolute course to address the growing lung health crisis with world-class research, powerful advocacy efforts, and innovative programs.”

Meet the Leaders Driving LHF's Vision:

Gayatri Aravind, Director of Research and Impact

Gayatri Aravind brings over 14 years of expertise in healthcare research and program innovation to her role as Director of Research & Impact. As a Physical Therapist with a PhD in Rehabilitation Science from McGill University, Gayatri has a proven track record of advancing evidence-based solutions for chronic health conditions. At LHF, she will spearhead LHF's groundbreaking research granting program and foster collaborations that drive impactful programs and services for Canadians living with lung disease.

Previously, Gayatri held leadership roles at March of Dimes Canada and the University of Toronto, where she led strategic initiatives to improve community and public health outcomes. As an adjunct lecturer at the University of Toronto, she mentors the next generation of healthcare professionals in evidence-informed practices.

Samantha Ball, Director of Policy and Advocacy

Samantha Ball joins LHF as Director of Policy and Advocacy, leveraging nearly two decades of experience in government and policy development. With a master's in public administration from Queen's University, Samantha has a deep understanding of Canada's health sector and the intricate workings of government. At LHF, she will drive strategic policy initiatives to influence systemic change and improve health outcomes for Canadians.

Samantha's career highlights include leading provincial and regional government strategic planning efforts focused on health, education, and community well-being. Her expertise in stakeholder engagement and operational policy will be instrumental for LHF as a national leader in lung health advocacy.

Jessica Moffatt, Vice President, Programs and Health Systems Partnerships

Jessica Moffatt brings over a decade of experience in population health initiatives to her role as Vice President of Programs and Health Systems Partnerships. With a PhD in Pulmonary Medicine, Jessica has led transformative programs such as the Ontario Lung Screening Program, scaling it from a pilot to a sustainable provincial initiative. At LHF, she will oversee the development of equitable, inclusive programs addressing lung disease prevention, smoking and vaping cessation, and patient support.

Jessica's leadership in Ontario's flagship cancer screening and smoking cessation programs has driven significant improvements in access and outcomes for vulnerable populations. Her commitment to equity, diversity, and culturally responsive care ensures LHF's programs meet the needs of Canada's diverse communities.

About the Lung Health Foundation (LHF):

The Lung Health Foundation (LHF) is a Canada's premier resource for lung health. The national non-profit organization is committed to improving lung health and closing gaps in the prevention, diagnosis, and care of lung disease in Canada. Building on the century-long legacy of the Ontario Lung Association, LHF invests in innovative research, advocates for policy change, and provides essential programs and support for individuals and families affected by lung conditions. Canadians can access one-on-one advice from Certified Respiratory Educators through the Lung Health Line by calling 1-888-344-LUNG, emailing ... , or using the live chat feature at lunghealth.ca. Follow LHF on social media: Instagram: @lunghealthfoundation ; Facebook: lunghealthfoundation/ ; X (formerly Twitter): @LungHealthFdn .

