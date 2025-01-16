Medelco Offers Medistik Natural Cold Spray, A Natural Effective Pain Reliever In Canada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- MedelcoMISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Medelco is proud to offer Medistik Natural Cold Spray in Canada. Formulated with natural ingredients, Medistick is the strongest topical pain reliever which does not require a prescription to purchase.Carefully formulated, Medistik Natural Cold Spray helps to relieve body pain and inflammation. It is available in two sizes viz., 118ml and 30ml suitable for travel. Going beyond masking the pain while enabling the normal performance of the body, Medistik helps to restore the body's muscular and joint health.Medistik Natural Cold Spray is capable of effectively managing Muscle Pain, Cramps & Stiffness, Arthritis & Rheumatoid Conditions, Neck, Shoulder, Back & Leg Pain, Chronic & Acute Pain, Joint Pain, Sport & Fitness Injuries. The effect of this pain reliever application improves the after effects of a massage, chiropractic treatment and physiotherapy.Its composition includes 10% menthol, 4% camphor, and 2% peppermint oil, a very powerful combination that targets inflammation and offers cooling relief. The analgesic ointment works on dilation of blood vessels and ensuring improved blood flow and oxygen to the body. It has proven to provide long lasting relief.Medistik is an effective analgesic that works on the inflamed areas of the muscles and joints to effectively reduce inflammation, reduce pain and improve the mobility of the affected area.Medelco, Canada , has taken the initiative to launch Medistik and generate awareness across the country. As a safe, effective, and reliable analgesic ointment, Medistik is likely to be widely accepted by people from all walks of life, especially sports enthusiasts and senior citizens, and bring relief from pain and inflammation.About MedelcoSynonymous with its identity as a leading supplier of therapy equipment and supplies in Canada, Medelco specializes in all types of products required by physiotherapists, chiropractors, and healthcare professionals in various healing therapies. Medelco also sells laser therapy systems, electrotherapy machines, ultrasound machines, and many other reliable devices and equipment. Fortified with a well-trained team to cater to sales and servicing of their range of products, Medelco is a trusted name in the rehab industry across Canada.To enquire or get in touch, contact Medelco at –Medelco Inc.370 Britannia Road E, Unit 6Mississauga, ONL4Z 1X9Tel: 289.374.0074Fax: T/F: Email: ...

