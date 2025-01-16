Caterpillar Inc. To Announce Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2024 Financial Results On January 30
Date
1/16/2025 9:23:14 AM
IRVING, Texas, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT ) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results at 5:30 a.m. CST on Thursday, Jan. 30. The full text of the release will be available at aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" caterpillar/financials/quarterly-result
and on PR Newswire. The release will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) via a Current Report on Form 8-K in compliance with applicable SEC rules.
Teleconference and webcast access:
A real-time, listen-only teleconference and webcast
of the quarterly results call that Caterpillar conducts with securities analysts and institutional investors will begin at 7:30 a.m. CST on Thursday, Jan. 30. Supporting materials will be available before the webcast at aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" caterpillar/events-presentation .
In addition to the webcast, the one-hour conference call can also be accessed by telephone from both domestic and international locations, with a conference ID provided below:
|
Conference ID:
|
8413516
|
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number:
|
(800) 715-9871
|
Participant Toll Dial-In Number:
|
+1 (646) 307-1963
The call can be accessed in real-time at aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" caterpillar/financials/quarterly-result . Listeners should go to the website before the live event to download and install any necessary audio software. The transcript from the conference call will be available at aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" caterpillar/financials/quarterly-result
following the webcast.
For those unable to participate in the live broadcast, the replay will be available at aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" caterpillar/financials/quarterly-result
shortly after the live event. There is no charge to access the webcast. A telephone replay will not be available.
About Caterpillar
With 2023 sales and revenues of $67.1 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment.
Visit us at
caterpillar
or join the conversation on our social media channels at
href="" rel="nofollow" com/en/news/social-medi .
Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online:
(live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call)
