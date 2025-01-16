Enerpure Announces Updated Environmental Benefits With Improved GHG Reductions, CAC Reductions, And Lower Carbon Intensity

Greenhouse (GHG) emissions reduction improvement to 36,315 tonnes annually per recycling plant; representing a 127% improvement from the previously announced 16,000 tonnes annually;

Identification and quantification of Criteria Air Contaminant (“CAC”) emissions reduction of 437 tonnes annually per recycling plant;

Marine fuel carbon intensity 14.6% lower than comparable fuels

SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. (“SLR”) was retained by EnerPure to prepare an Environmental Benefits Report in accordance with its Sustainable Development Technology Canada (“SDTC”) requirements. The calculations and findings of this report are built, in part, off the updated engineering work completed for the Company's first full-scale commercial recycling plant which was discussed in the Company's news release dated January 13, 2025.

“Our initial goal of deploying 21 recycling plants within six years was going to result in the elimination of a cumulative half a million tonnes of GHGs. With the findings in this report that number has now doubled to over one million tonnes while also quantifying the CAC emissions reduction. This further highlights the environmental benefits our recycling plants can deliver in recycling Used Motor Oil,” commented Todd Habicht, EnerPure's CEO and Founder.

EnerPure's business model targets collecting Used Motor Oil (“UMO”) that is being burnt today rather than being recycled. Our recycling plants' ability to eliminate 36,315 tonnes of GHG emissions annually is achieved through a lower energy-intensive re-refining process and the net benefits of substituting cleaner burning fuels (such as natural gas) for the UMO that would have otherwise been used as a burner fuel.

UMO was originally formulated as a lubricant and not as a burner fuel, and as a result it contains a number of components that are beneficial from a lubricating perspective but generate harmful emissions when the UMO is burnt. The 437 tonnes of CAC emission reductions annually are associated with removing the UMO from the burner fuel market therefore eliminating the harmful emissions of particulate matter, nitrous oxides, sulphur oxides, and volatile organic components associated with the direct burning of UMO.

The lower marine fuel carbon intensity of 14.6% is calculated by comparing the GHG emissions from marine fuel produced from UMO to marine fuel produced from crude oil. The conservative calculation methodology assumes that both fuels have the same energy content, although EnerPure's marine fuel does have a higher cetane value which should result in greater fuel efficiency, and this has not been factored into the 14.6% reduction. The Company will look to quantify this benefit in future carbon intensity calculations.

The SLR EBR was filed with SDTC in late December 2024 and the Company now believes it has fulfilled all of its obligations under its SDTC funding arrangement and is very appreciative of the support of the Government of Canada in the respect of this program. We look forward to receiving confirmation from SDTC of the completion of our obligations under the program and the final tranche of funding (CA$0.3 million) shortly.

About SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. -

SLR has been advising clients for over 25 years at every point of their project life cycle. Starting as a UK business, SLR now operates as a global company with more than 3,000 employees delivering client solutions across six regions. SLR has grown both organically and through welcoming other like-minded businesses with a similar One Team culture into the SLR group. SLR is supported by its principal investor, Ares Management, and will continue to build a balanced, successful and growing business.

About Sustainable Development Technology Canada -

EnerPure is pleased to have received funding and support from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC). SDTC supports companies attempting to do extraordinary things by investing in innovative small and medium-sized businesses to help them grow into successful companies that help solve some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

About EnerPure

“ We recycle Used Motor Oil (UMO) to reduce GHG emissions while producing a lower carbon-intensive marine fuel.”

With an estimated 17 billion litres of UMO1 burnt or dumped (~70% of total UMO) around the world each year, the improper disposal of UMO is a growing environmental and societal problem. EnerPure sees a tremendous opportunity to solve this problem through the deployment of its micro-scale recycling plants using its patented technology to convert UMO into high-quality marine fuel.

Our micro-scale recycling plants have a significantly lower capex (US$14.9 million, approximately 5% of traditional solutions) which provides localized solutions for the recycling of UMO while significantly reducing the cost of collection.

Our technology has been proven via our pilot plant with 1.6 million litres processed and validated through fuel sales of over 1.2 million litres. Our marine fuel is in high demand in this growing market due to meeting and exceeding the exacting requirements of the ISO 8217:2017 marine fuel standard while delivering a 14.6% lower carbon intensity. Annually each recycling plant can reduce GHG and CAC by 36,315 and 437 tonnes respectively.

With EnerPure's solution, environmental need meets strong economic returns to enable regional recycling of the disseminated UMO problem; we believe that recycling will fuel the energy transition.

1UMO is defined as any petroleum-based or synthetic lubricating oil that cannot be used for its original purpose due to contamination.