Pentaleap Appoints Mark Burton As Chief Product Officer To Lead Next Phase Of Growth

Mark Burton as Chief Product Officer

NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pentaleap Inc., an up-and-coming retail leader, has appointed Mark Burton as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Mark will continue to drive the strategy and development of Pentaleap's modular retail media platform, which powers revenue growth for leading retail media networks (RMNs) and advertisers globally.Pentaleap's retail media enables RMNs to efficiently monetize their digital assets with tools like the Fluid Ad Server, SSP, and yield management, optimizing revenue without sacrificing relevance. The platform simplifies management across multiple demand sources with a single integration, while giving advertisers a seamless experience to tailor bids, optimize performance, and track results via the Campaign Manager.Andreas Reiffen, CEO of Pentaleap, said:"Mark's promotion is a testament to his outstanding leadership and impact on our product strategy. He's an exceptional product leader, always bringing brilliance and humility to everything he does. We're excited to continue growing under his guidance."Mark Burton, CPO of Pentaleap, said:"I'm thrilled to step into the CPO role at Pentaleap and continue working with our talented team to create innovative retail media solutions. We have a powerful platform that's positioned for even greater growth, and I look forward to helping our clients succeed in the evolving retail media space."Mark's career in retail media began at dunnhumby, where he led consulting for retail media and customer engagement across APAC and ANZ after working for the company in data and analytics in London. He helped design and deploy major omnichannel retail media networks, including a multi-million-dollar initiative for a leading ANZ grocery retailer. Mark later led product strategy at Crealytics, driving significant growth for its retail media platform, before joining Pentaleap at its founding.About PentaleapPentaleap is leading retail media towards an open, efficient ecosystem. Its modular platform drives exceptional shopping experiences and revenue growth for top-tier brands and retailers like Staples, The Home Depot, and Pague Menos. For more information, visit pentaleap .

