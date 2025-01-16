DNV Business Assurance Certifies American Energy Storage Innovations To ISO 9001, 14001 And 45001

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The certifications reflect AESI's commitment to quality, environmental responsibility and workplace safety.

- Gary Davis, Business Assurance Regional Manager for the Americas at DNVBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DNV Business Assurance Inc. (DNV) is pleased to announce that American Energy Storage Innovations, Inc. (AESI), a leading Massachusetts-based manufacturer of grid-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS), has earned integrated certification for ISO 9001 , ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 .Attainment of these internationally recognized certifications reflects AESI's comprehensive approach to operational excellence:. ISO 9001 ensures robust quality management processes. ISO 14001 demonstrates a commitment to improving their environmental footprint. ISO 45001 highlights AESI's focus on creating a safe and healthy work environmentBy organizing to these standards, AESI reinforces its leadership in the BESS industry and its commitment to responsible business practices."Achieving certification to ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 is a testament to our team's dedication to delivering reliable, sustainable solutions for the BESS sector," said Rick Cwiakala, Vice President of Operations for AESI. "These milestones demonstrate our focus on continuous improvement - in quality, environmental stewardship and workplace safety - and reinforce our mission to provide the best possible BESS for our stakeholders and customers."Gary Davis, Business Assurance Regional Manager for the Americas at DNV added: "These management system certifications help companies like AESI operate responsibly and build trust across their supply chains. AESI's achievement is a clear demonstration of leadership in advancing energy innovation while prioritizing both people and the planet."AESI designs and manufactures advanced grid-scale battery energy storage systems architected for high reliability, superior performance and the lowest total cost of ownership. AESI's flagship product, TeraStorTM, empowers customers to harness the full potential of renewable energy and optimize energy management for maximum profitability and sustainability. This integrated ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certification reinforces AESI as a leader in the energy storage sector, enhancing customer satisfaction, reducing environmental impact and promoting a culture of safety across its operations.Learn more about AESI's innovative TeraStor BESS at .For more information about DNV, visit .ABOUT AMERICAN ENERGY STORAGE INNOVATION, INC. (AESI)AESI is a pioneering provider of advanced grid-scale battery energy storage systems designed for high reliability, superior performance and the lowest total cost of ownership. AESI's flagship product, TeraStor empowers customers to harness the full potential of renewable energy and optimize energy management for maximum profitability and sustainability for utilities, independent power producers and large-scale energy projects. With a steadfast commitment to value, reliability, sustainability and innovation, the AESI team of industry veterans aims to revolutionize the energy storage landscape.AESI ContactAESI Media RelationsAmerican Energy Storage Innovations, Inc.2 Cabot Road, Hudson, MA 01749 USA...ABOUT DNVDNV is one of the world's leading certification bodies. Through management system certification and training services, DNV helps companies manage risks, assure compliance and sustainable performance of organizations, people and value chains across all types of industries, including food & beverage, automotive and aerospace.DNV's digitally enabled certification services help customers manage risks and continually improve. Whether tackling quality, environmental, safety or security challenges, DNV combines technical, industry and risk management expertise to build confidence, continuity, and resilience. DNV enables its customers and their stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence.

