PG&E Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG ) will hold a call on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. The public can access the conference call through a simultaneous webcast.

What: Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Call



When: Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time



PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG ) is a holding company headquartered in Oakland. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit

.



