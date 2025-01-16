Train Service Suspended In Kashmir Amid Snowfall
Date
1/16/2025 6:14:38 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Train service along the Banihal-Budgam rail section has been suspended due to fresh snowfall, officials said.
An official said that due to heavy snowfall at several places in the Kashmir Valley, train service will remain suspended for the day.
He said that the service will resume once tracks are cleared of snow.
