Saint Vincent And The Grenadines Assumes Chair Of The OAS Inter-American Council For Integral Development

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The permanent representative of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the Organization of American States (OAS), Lou-Anne Gaylene Gilchrist, on Wednesday assumed the chair of the Inter-American Council for Integral Development (CIDI) of the Organization, a position that she will hold until June 2025.

During a ceremony held at OAS headquarters in Washington, DC, ambassador Gilchrist said that during her period, the primary focus would be“building equitable and inclusive communities in the Americas, expanding access and opportunities for all.”

“CIDI will focus its attention on various sectors of the population in the Americas, including the youth, rural communities, and indigenous and Afro-descendent communities, with a view to sharing perspectives and unearthing solutions to the various issues affecting and impacting their daily lives, livelihoods, and productivity,” she added.

For her part, the outgoing chair of CIDI and Representative of Saint Lucia to the OAS, Elizabeth Darius-Clarke, said:

“Over the past six months of my chairmanship, CIDI has engaged in a series of dynamic and impactful discussions aimed at addressing the critical regional challenges of connectivity and advancing integral development across the Americas, culminating with the adoption of the resolution, 'Physical connectivity to promote regional trade, investment, and integration for economic growth,'” and added that“I have absolutely no reservations that under leadership of ambassador Gilchrist, CIDI will continue to address the critical challenges hindering our sustainable development in the hemisphere.”

The vice chair for the second term of the year will be exercised by the Permanent Representative of Colombia, Luis Ernesto Vargas, who takes over from outgoing vice chair and permanent representative of Costa Rica, Alejandra Solano.

The chair of CIDI rotates every six months according to alphabetical order in Spanish.

