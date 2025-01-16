Rep. Tom Emmer Appointed As Vice Chair Of House Subcommittee On Digital Assets

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Representative Tom Emmer, a advocate, has been appointed vice chairman of the House Subcommittee on Artificial Intelligence, Technology, and Digital Assets.

The appointment was made following the 119th Congress's subcommittee assignments, which show that is becoming more interested in financial innovation and digital assets. In an X post on Wednesday, Emmer said he feels privileged to have been chosen.

Tom Emmer's Stance on Trump's Policy Agenda

The representative from Minnesota has been a vocal advocate for the industry. In recent years, he has introduced multiple bills relevant to the industry, one of which sought to clarify the categorization of digital assets.

Even though the House Republicans have a small majority, Rep. Tom Emmer has stated his commitment to promoting President Donald Trump's policy agenda. He noted that the electorate desired Trump to handle important issues, such as the national debt, excessive government spending, and concerns about inflation that arose at the start of the Biden administration.

Like the public, Emmer is also confident of Trump's leadership in protecting the southern border while encouraging world peace and stability.

Emmer Disapproves of Gary Gensler

Emmer further wrote that there is a big chance of using American principles to develop the digital asset industry. He explained that with President Trump in the White House and Gary Gensler leaving his position as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman, there is a fantastic opportunity to ensure that Americans and American values drive the future of digital assets.

Tom Emmer has repeatedly argued against Gensler's“regulation by enforcement” strategy for the cryptocurrency sector, seeking more open rules and an environment encouraging creativity. In a statement released on Tuesday, French Hill, the chairman of the Digital Assets Subcommittee, stated that the committee will endeavor to address issues adequately and develop a regulatory structure that balances safeguarding investors and innovation.

After former head Patrick McHenry retired, Hill was elected to chair the subcommittee in December.