European Union Special Representative For The Great Lakes Region, Johan Borgstam, Makes First Official Visit To Tanzania

As part of ongoing regional engagements, the European Union Special Representative (EUSR) for the Great Lakes Region, Johan Borgstam, is visiting Tanzania from 16 to 18 January, following previous visits to Burundi, DRC, Rwanda, Angola, Kenya and Uganda.

EUSR Borgstam will hold high-level discussions with the Minister of Defence, H.E. Stergomena Lawrence Tax, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Cosato David Chumi, as well as prominent members of the diplomatic community, academia, and civil society representatives in Tanzania. The visit aims to exchange on Tanzania's role in the Great Lakes region and reaffirm the EU's commitment to peace, stability, and security in the region through the EU Great Lakes Strategy. As EU Special Representative, Johan Borgstam is especially focused on exploring East and Southern African regional integration, taking into account its economic, political, and peace and security dimensions.

Reflecting on the ongoing discussions, Borgstam said, "I am grateful to be in Tanzania and engage directly with key stakeholders on matters of regional importance. Tanzania plays a vital role in addressing the security and humanitarian crisis that is unfolding in parts of the Great Lakes region, and I appreciate the positive and constructive nature of our discussions. I look forward to continued collaboration between the European Union and Tanzania to promote regional peace, stability, and security."

EU Ambassador to Tanzania H.E. Christine Grau highlighted the enduring partnership between the European Union and Tanzania. "The European Union remains committed to supporting dialogue in the region and long-term regional and peaceful solutions for the Great Lakes region.

The visit of the EU Special Representative for the Great Lakes marks another step in our shared commitment to addressing the current challenges facing the region," she said.

This was EUSR Borgstam's first visit to Tanzania since the start of his mandate which focuses on supporting regional mediation efforts, including the Luanda and Nairobi processes, and fostering a stronger partnership with all Great Lakes countries to enhance prosperity and security.

Appointed as European Union Special Representative (EUSR) since September 2024, Borgstam's mission is to support the implementation of the renewed EU Great Lakes Strategy, whose objectives include: to contribute to peace, stability and security in the Great Lakes region, by promoting de-escalation of tensions and supporting dialogue and long-term regional solutions to crisis and conflicts, in particular in Eastern DRC; and to contribute to the regional efforts to transform the root causes of insecurity and instability into shared opportunities, unlocking the region's full potential. The EU Strategy further aims at supporting stronger regional integration, as a stabilisation factor that can drive future prosperity for the region and the entire continent.

