Birla Public School KG & Primary Celebrates 21St Annual Sports Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 21st Annual Sports Day for Kindergarten and Primary students at Birla Public School took place at the Aspire Dome on January 11, 2025, marking a spectacular celebration of sportsmanship, teamwork, and physical fitness.

The event brought together students, parents, and teachers for a day filled with competition, camaraderie, and unforgettable moments.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Abdul Rehman Mohammed, a renowned Qatari specializing in the 400m hurdles, who served as the Chief Guest for the day. Gope Shahani, Chairman of the school, officially declared the Annual Sports Day open, setting the stage for an exciting day of sporting excellence.

Management Representative Chindhu Antony, Principal Dr. Anand Nair, Vice Principals Edna Fernandez and Radhika Rele along with the Headmistresses of KG and Primary graced the occasion.

The opening ceremony featured a spirited March-past by the four student houses – Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, Beavers and Brownies, Cubs and Bulbuls – demonstrating the discipline, and unity that Birla Public School values. The students of kindergarten performed a welcome drill, showcasing their commitment to physical activity.

In a symbolic gesture of the Olympic spirit, Abdul Rehman Mohammed passed the torch to Monisha Doddi, a grade 2 Black Belt Karate Champion. The torch continued its journey through the hands of several young athletes who have represented and won laurels for Birla Public School at different sporting events.

Principal, Dr. Anand Nair delivered an opening address. He asked students to embrace the values of perseverance, teamwork, and discipline. This was followed by an oath-taking ceremony by the Sports and House Captains of Primary. The day was filled with a wide range of athletic competitions, yoga, gymnastics, karate, and sports drills, showcasing the diverse talents and dedication of the students.

Prizes and medals were presented to the top-performing students and the winning teams, recognizing their efforts, discipline, and determination. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by the Sports Captains of Primary, followed by the official closing of the Annual Sports Day 2024-25 by the Principal.