Legend 90 League: All Set To Bring My Legendary Form To The Field For Delhi Royals, Says Dhawan

(MENAFN- IANS) Raipur, Jan 16 (IANS) Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has expressed his excitement about returning to the field and making every moment count in the upcoming Legend 90 League, saying he set to "bring his legendary form to the field". Dhawan will represent the Delhi Royals in the Legend 90 League, slated to take place next month.

"I'm super excited to share some big news with you all. This season of Legend 90 League, I'll be playing for the Delhi Royals. I'm all set to bring my legendary form to the field and make every moment count. Thank you to my fans for the continued support," said Dhawan.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Royals have bolstered their lineup with the inclusion of new players following the recently concluded players' draft for Legend 90 League. The team, already headlined by cricketing stalwarts like Dhawan and Ross Taylor, welcomes a host of talented players to its ranks.

The latest additions include Jerome Taylor and Denesh Ramdin from the West Indies, Danushka Gunathilaka from Sri Lanka, and Indian cricketers Sumit Narwal, Parvinder Awana, Sharad Lumba, Lakhwinder Singh and Rajwinder Singh.

The newly added players bring a perfect mix of international experience and domestic expertise to the team, ensuring Delhi Royals' readiness for the Legend 90 League. The draft ceremony also saw the unveiling of the Delhi Royals' jersey.

Last month, Delhi Royals unveiled their official logo, a depiction of an armour shield symbolising strength, resilience and valour. Designed to reflect the team's fighting spirit and commitment to excellence, the shield represents the Royals' readiness to take on challenges with determination.

Owned by the Mannat Group, North India's leading highway hospitality brand, Delhi Royals are poised to make a significant impact in the upcoming edition of the League.

Speaking about the newly added players, Devender Kadyan, chairman of Mannat Group said, "The addition of these talented players enhances the depth and versatility of our squad. With a blend of cricketing legends and promising domestic players, Delhi Royals are ready to take on the challenge."

Echoing the enthusiasm, Mannat Group representative Mandeep Malik said, "Our team represents the pride and determination of Delhi. With players like Dhawan, Taylor, and the newly added stars, we are confident that Delhi Royals will deliver exceptional performances and captivate cricket fans in the Legend 90 League."

The League will feature seven franchises - Chhattisgarh Warriors, Haryana Gladiators, Dubai Giants, Gujarat Samp Army, Delhi Royals, Big Boys and Rajasthan Kings.