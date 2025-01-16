Omani Sultan Awards Former Jordanian Ambassador With Order Of Al Numan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq has awarded former Jordanian ambassador to Oman Amjad Quhaiwi the Order of Al Numan of the First Class.

This honour recognises Quhaiwi's efforts in boosting relations between the two countries during his tenure as ambassador from 2020 to 2024, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Omani embassy in Amman hosted a special ceremony on Wednesday, where Omani Ambassador to Jordan Fahad Alojaili presented the medal to Quhaiwi.

Alojaili described the order as one of the sultanate's most prestigious honours, stressing that its conferment by the sultan reflects appreciation for Quhaiwi's role in fostering friendship and cooperation between the two nations and enhancing bilateral ties across various fields.

He added that Oman values its relations with Jordan and is committed to continuing a path of cooperation and mutual respect for the benefit of both countries.

Quhaiwi expressed his gratitude and appreciation for this Royal honour, considering his diplomatic service in Oman a "cherished chapter in his career."

He also pointed to the advanced levels of trade, economic cooperation and investment between the two nations, reiterating that these relations are marked by diversity and sustainable growth.

This reflects the forward-looking vision of both leaderships, and the strategic partnership enhanced by Sultan Haitham's visit to Jordan in May and His Majesty King Abdullah's visit to Oman in October 2022, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Rania and HRH Crown Prince Hussein.

Several officials and Arab diplomats attended the ceremony.