clearvise AG secures long-term feed-in tariff for French PV project

16.01.2025

16.01.2025 / 09:56 CET/CEST

clearvise AG secures long-term feed-in tariff for French PV project

of 70% of the fully approved agri-PV project“La Chatre” with around 71.5 MW capacity in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region

Auction award for feed-in tariff for the first 30 MW in the amount of 78 EUR/MWh received

Second project from the French clearPARTNERS cooperation with the developers LNF Energy and Organergy Expansion of the investment portfolio to more than 470 MW Frankfurt, 16 January 2025 - clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), an independent power producer from renewable energies with a diversified European portfolio of wind and PV plants, has been awarded an auction contract for the first 30 MWp (approximately 42%) of the French clearPARTNERS cooperation project“La Chatre”. The purchase agreement for the solar project with a planned capacity of ~71.5 MWp was signed in October 2024. Under the feed-in tariff, the electricity generated will be remunerated at EUR 78.00 per MWh over a period of 20 years.



Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of clearvise AG, explains:“We are delighted to have reached this important milestone. The French feed-in tariffs, with their partial inflation and favorable regulation at times of negative electricity prices, will help to minimize risk in the clearvise portfolio in the long term.“ She expressly thanked the development partners LNF Solar Development GmbH and Organergy SAS:”The successful auction award impressively underscores the good cooperation with our development partners within the clearPARTNERS cooperation. 'La Chatre' is already the second successful project from our joint clearPARTNERS cooperation. It is characterized above all by a very good, cooperative partnership that has made this success possible. We have great respect for the competence and outstanding performance of our cooperation partners in the development of this demanding solar-agricultural development project.



Mr. Florian Junghans, Managing Director of LNF Energy adds:“With clearvise, we have gained a partner that understands the challenges of project development and contributes the necessary know-how and resources to construct and operate solar parks. It is great to see how the competencies of all three cooperation partners complement each other. It is important for us to support the projects together as shareholders of a co-IPP company in the long term.



"We have been successfully developing solar projects in France for many years. With our development concept, we are bridging the gap between the solar and agricultural industries, while helping to sustain agricultural activities. Staying invested in the project over the long term is very important to us. It strengthens our presence locally and allows us to continue pursuing our development concept over the long term," adds Frank Menschel, President of Organergy SAS, who lives in France.



The planned solar park in the department of Haute-Vienne in western France has already received full approval and, upon completion, will produce more than 90 GWh of electricity annually. This is to be remunerated through a mix of state-guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FiT) and power purchase agreements (PPA). Commissioning is expected by the beginning of 2029 due to grid expansion measures.



With the successful award of the tariff supplement for the first 30 MW of clearvise's largest co-development project to date, all conditions for the completion of the acquisition have been met. clearvise is acquiring a majority 70% stake in the planned La Chatre solar park and will construct and operate it together with the two developers. The regional developers will retain a long-term 30% interest in the project through a joint IPP company as part of the clearPARTNERS cooperation. This acquisition expands clearvise's portfolio to over 470 MW.



About clearvise

clearvise AG is an independent producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks. Based on a three-pillar acquisition strategy, the company is focusing on profitably expanding its portfolio and creating added value for all stakeholders with the individual clearSWITCH, clearPARTNERS and clearVALUE models. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA ( ).

