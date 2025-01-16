Historic Appointment: Adina Peyton Named Inaugural Ambassador For Protecting The Guardians

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Founder of Getting Real About Mental Illness (GRAMI) Continues Mental Movement

- Adina B PeytonHUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking move, Adina Peyton , a nationally respected advocate for mental health and crisis intervention, has been named the first-ever National Ambassador for Protecting the Guardians, a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit organization primarily comprised of law enforcement officers. This unprecedented appointment marks a powerful step toward bridging the divide between mental health advocacy and the first responder community-a community that played a role in Peyton's own personal tragedy.Peyton's journey into advocacy began after the devastating loss of her son during a mental health crisis, during which he was fatally shot 16 times by law enforcement. Channeling her grief into action, Peyton launched a campaign to fight for the rights of mentally ill individuals, (Mental Illness Is Not a Crime) and eventually founding GRAMI (Getting Real About Mental Illness). Her non-profit provides critical mental health resources and crisis intervention training for law enforcement and first responders, addressing the very systems that failed her family.As National Ambassador, Peyton will work with Protecting the Guardians to promote mental health awareness, foster resilience, and develop resources to address the mental health challenges faced by first responders. One of the founders of Protecting the Guardians, Mr. Ron Clark, shared their enthusiasm for Peyton's appointment: "Adina's courage, resilience, and ability to turn personal tragedy into meaningful change make her an extraordinary advocate. Her unique perspective will amplify our mission and drive positive impact in ways we've never seen before.""I am humbled and honored to serve as the first-ever ambassador for Protecting the Guardians," said Peyton. "This partnership is a testament to the transformative power of understanding and advocacy. Together, we can ensure that first responders receive the care and support they deserve while fostering a deeper connection between them and the communities they serve. Through this role, I will have the opportunity to share my inspirational story nationwide-a miraculous journey of turning an unthinkable tragedy into a life-saving nonprofit aimed at supporting the very individuals who unfortunately took my son's life.Ms. Peyton was recognized as the recipient of the "2024 International Crisis Intervention Advocacy Award " in Indianapolis in August.Adina's story is one of resilience and redemption. Her keynote speeches, filled with hope and determination, have already inspired countless individuals and institutions to take action, embracing mental health advocacy and crisis intervention training.For more information about GRAMI or to book Adina Peyton, please contact: Mrs. Sammie Tate Laster at 256-683-3712 or Gramius.Adina PeytonFounder and Executive DirectorAdina Inc. LLC256-529-0140...

