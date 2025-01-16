Qatar Attends Meeting Of Global Alliance For Implementation Of Two-State Solution

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Oslo: The State of Qatar took part in the Third High-Level Meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, hosted over two days in Oslo, Norway, with the participation of 90 countries and international organisations.

The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the of Foreign Affairs, H E Nayef Abdullah Al Emadi, and Acting Assistant to the Director of Policy Planning Department at the Ministry, Jabor bin Abdulaziz Al Thani.

The meeting followed up on the agreement made during the previous gathering in Brussels, reaffirming the importance of the two-state solution as the foundation for peace, in line with the United Nations resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.