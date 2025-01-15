Cobrokenow Introduces Centralized Solution For Real Estate Co-Broke Commission Transparency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the National Association of Realtors (NAR) settlement and the resulting removal of all offers of compensation from Multiple Listing Service (MLS) databases nationwide, Cobrokenow has launched its brand-new designed to simplify the disclosure and search process for co-broke commissions . The innovation is poised to provide real estate agents with a reliable, centralized resource, eliminating the inefficiencies of current alternatives.



Currently the Cobrokenow platform is available for an annual fee of $69.99, offering unlimited access for agents, alongside a free subscription option for those exploring the service. Beyond its primary function as a commission listing and search tool, the platform also includes a messaging feature for seamless agent collaboration. In 2025, Cobrokenow plans to introduce a social media-style platform specifically tailored for real estate professionals, further enhancing communication and networking within the industry.



Unlike existing methods, such as informal disclosures via social media, broker websites, or direct communication, Cobrokenow guarantees legally binding offers of compensation, ensuring peace of mind for realtors nationwide. With its optimized design for both desktop and mobile users, the platform delivers a user-friendly experience that prioritizes efficiency and reliability.



After months of rigorous testing with select agents, Cobrokenow is now fully operational and ready for widespread adoption. The platform addresses a significant gap in the market, providing a centralized and binding solution for commission transparency that aligns with the evolving needs of the real estate industry.



"The NAR settlement brought significant changes to how co-broke commissions are disclosed,” says Lee Blackston, founder of Cobrokenow.“Agents are now forced to rely on fragmented methods like phone calls, emails, and individual website searches to obtain this critical information. Cobrokenow consolidates all of these efforts into one streamlined platform, giving agents a single source to access legally binding offers of compensation.”



For more information, please visit Cobrokenow.



About Cobrokenow



Founded by Lee Blackston and Andrea Roccella, Cobrokenow was established in 2024 to address the challenges posed by the NAR settlement and the removal of commission offers from MLS systems. The platform is designed to be a centralized resource where real estate agents can list and search co-broke commissions nationwide. In addition to its core services, Cobrokenow continues to expand its features, ensuring agents have the tools they need to navigate the changing real estate landscape.

Lee Blackston

Cobrokenow

...

