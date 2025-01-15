FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear Launches 'Wild Bill's Classics': A New Line Of Its 1000% American Made Motorcycle Clothing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Wild Bill, CEOCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Iconic and legendary American motorcycle gear brand, FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear, has announced the launch of its latest clothing collection“Wild Bill's Classics.”This highly anticipated release marks a bold yet nostalgic evolution of the brand's signature old-school American biker style, featuring a range of meticulously designed and proudly American-made apparel, including shirts, T-shirts, hoodies, sweaters, hats, jackets, and jeans.The“Wild Bill's Classics” collection takes inspiration from traditional Americana motifs, incorporating timeless symbols such as swords, eagles, and bears into FEAR-NONE Gear's unmistakable artistic and rebellious DNA. Known for their vibrant, definitive, and unapologetically bold designs, FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear has built its reputation over the past two decades on being a true trailblazer in the classic American motorcycle clothing and gear industry. Unmistakably original, genuine, brash, bold and fiercely America-proud.“At FEAR-NONE Gear, we've always celebrated the uniqueness and quality that defines old-school American bikerdom,” says Wild Bill, CEO of the brand.“Our products are proudly American-made, from the fabric to the thread, and every design reflects the no-nonsense spirit of old school American bikers. There's nothing ambiguous or abstract about a FEAR-NONE shirt-it's bold, highest quality, down-to earth, always unapologetically American, and speaks for itself. This new collection is a tribute to that legacy,” says Wild Bill.FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear distinguishes itself from the competition by being one of the very few true American clothing manufacturers in the industry. Unlike the 95% of brands that rely on outsourcing to overseas suppliers, FEAR NONE Gear designs, manufactures, and produces all its products in-house in the United States.“While 95% of other brands are simply resellers of pre-made products from overseas, we take pride in concepting, designing and building our own gear,” Wild Bill emphasizes.Over the past two decades, the brand has cultivated one of the largest original product catalogues in the clothing world, boasting over 850 original and unique products that cater to the fiercely independent spirit of the American motorcycle community. The“Wild Bill's Classics” collection promises to further solidify FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear's legacy as a symbol of American pride, craftsmanship and biker culture.About FEAR-NONE Gear:Founded in Chicago, IL, FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear has been a cornerstone of the classic American motorcycle community for over 20 years. Renowned for its authentic designs and dedication to quality, the brand is deeply rooted in American values and biker culture. Every FEAR-NONE product is proudly made in the USA, ensuring that each piece embodies the originality, spirit of freedom, individuality, and passion for the American open road and biker culture that the FEAR-NONE community values and lives for.Contact: FEAR-NONE Gear Email: ... Website:

