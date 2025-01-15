Lebanon's President Calls For Smooth Formation Of New Government

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Xinhua – Lebanon's newly elected President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday called for the smooth formation of a new to send positive messages to the international community.

“No obstacles should be put in the way of forming the government for a simple reason: We have great opportunities today that must be exploited. We should also send positive messages to the international community that Lebanon is capable of governing itself, implementing reconstruction transparently, and building a state we all aspire for,” the president said.

Aoun made these remarks during his meeting with a delegation from the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, according to a statement released by the Lebanese presidency.

Aoun highlighted reconstruction as the very first priority of his administration, saying he would start visiting countries to request assistance in rebuilding the country which newly emerged from nearly 14 months of deadly conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

The president also called for the unity of all sects.“No component in this country must have an advantage over another. Lebanon is a state for all. If a component is broken, all of Lebanon will be broken,” he stressed.

Aoun, Lebanon's former army chief, was elected president on Jan. 9. His victory marked the end of more than two years of presidential vacancy in the country.

On Monday, Aoun appointed Nawaf Salam as Lebanon's prime minister and tasked him with forming a new government.



