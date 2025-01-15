"Dallah Al Baraka" Highlights Its Expertise in Pilgrim Services at the Fourth Hajj conference and Exhibition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Dallah Al Baraka" Highlights Its Expertise in Pilgrim Services at the Fourth Hajj and Exhibition

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dallah Al Baraka, a key player in Saudi Arabia's business landscape, is participating in the fourth edition of the Hajj Conference and 2025, currently being held at the Jeddah Superdome and running through Thursday, January 16. The event has drawn more than 300 participants, including experts, academics, representatives, and leaders from the public and private sectors, both within Saudi Arabia and internationally.The exhibition, "Dallah Al Baraka" showcases its wide range of services tailored to pilgrims and Umrah performers. With over 50 years of experience, the company has been at the forefront of providing innovative solutions to enhance services for pilgrims. From its early days, when it pioneered the first cleaning contracts for the two holy mosques, "Dallah Al Baraka" has evolved into a comprehensive network of companies dedicated to serving pilgrims and Umrah performers.Among the companies featured at this year's event are Dallah Transport for Pilgrims, which operates a fleet of over 1,000 modern buses for safe and reliable transportation between Mecca, Medina, and the holy sites; Dallah Business Solutions, which focuses on advancing technology transfer in telecommunications and IT across Saudi Arabia and the Arab world; and Ma'ad Towers in Mecca, a complex of towers housing 11,000 units, including hotel rooms, serviced apartments, and residential accommodations, with a capacity to host over 45,000 guests upon completion.In addition, Ma'ad International for Hajj and Umrah offers comprehensive travel services. Its towers and hotels, which provide over 4,408 rooms and accommodate up to 17,800 guests, are all situated within minutes of the Sacred Mosque.From Medina, Dallah Taiba Hotel, a five-star property with 473 rooms, is participating in the exhibition. Located just 50 meters from the Prophet's Mosque, it is joined by the Al-Munakhah Urban Project, offering 1,400 rooms with stunning views of the mosque, and the Rotana Medina Hotel, which boasts 512 rooms and suites overlooking the Prophet's Mosque. Other notable participants include Food Services Group, which produces over 50,000 meals daily, and Pladis, a global food industry leader providing premium dining options for pilgrims. Dareen Travel and Tourism Agency, a pioneering national company, is also present, alongside Parki, an innovative app offering smart parking management solutions, and Dallah Advanced, the exclusive distributor of Asia Star buses in the Kingdom."Dallah Al Baraka's" distinguished participation at this year's Hajj Conference and Exhibition underscores its ongoing commitment to investing in quality projects that facilitate a seamless pilgrimage experience. The company's services are designed to ensure that pilgrims can carry out their religious duties with ease and peace of mind, within a spiritually enriching environment supported by the latest service innovations."Dallah Al Baraka" is recognized as one of the leading names in Saudi Arabia's business sector, with investments spanning multiple industries. The company also prioritizes its social responsibility, actively contributing to community development and striving to create sustainable conditions for business growth and quality of life.

