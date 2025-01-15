Tactical Communication Market By Growth, Emerging Demands And Forecast By 2022 To 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tactical Communication Industry

Global tactical communication was valued at $20.05 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $46.55 billion by 2031, grow at a CAGR of 8.71% from 2022-2031.

- Roshan DeshmukhWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Tactical Communication Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, by Technology, by Platform, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." The tactical communication market was valued at $20.05 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $46.55 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.71% from 2022 to 2031. The research report offers quantitative and qualitative analyses of the overall market environment, focusing on key investment opportunities, top market segments, value chain analysis, market dynamics, regional outlook, and the competitive landscape.Download Sample Report PDF Brochure:The concept of tactical communication is typically attributed to the transmission of military communication, which is primarily in the form of code or orders, from one person to other. The form of communication can be data transfer or voice-over communications. In the present time, tactical communication is conducted by electronic means. A diverse and complex network of protocols, hardware, and software is required to transmit information from one point to another. Initially, different militaries across the globe have been increasingly demanding advanced tactical communication systems that can help them transmit information securely and seamlessly even in low bandwidth networks. For instance, in February 2022, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. entered into partnership with the Republic of Singapore and local industry to deliver the connected battlefield network-a system that bridges legacy tactical waveforms to new and emerging ones, and links operators at the edge of the battlespace to decision-makers across the echelon with uninterrupted, resilient communications.Technological breakthroughs such as ear canal earphone production, passive and active noise cancellation equipment, and improved communication technologies boost the growth of the global tactical communication market. Moreover, integration of military SATCOM in defense communications, technological breakthroughs in network-based warfare and satellite communications, and the rise in demand for land communication systems aid the global market growth.Technological advancements such as ear passive and active noise cancellation equipment and canal earphone production along with advanced communication technologies drive the global tactical communication market growth.The tactical communication market is segmented into component, technology, platform, application, and region. By component, the tactical communication market is divided into hardware and software. By technology, it is categorized into SATCOM, VHF/UHF/L-Band, HF communication, and data link. By platform, it is fragmented into airborne, ground, naval, and space. By application, it is categorized into command & control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), situational awareness, and routine operations. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on the component, the hardware segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global tactical communication market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to a rise in the production of advanced hardware components in the system. In addition, the key players operating in the industry have been developing new systems such as RADAR, LiDAR, sensors, and scanners which help in effectively establishing communication. This is predicted to lead to segmental growth over the forecast timeframe. However, the software segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 10.8% from 2022 to 2031. The segmental growth can be credited to the growing trend of advanced communication systems to be used in a slew of industries such as the aviation industry and automobile industry. This will lead to the growth of the segment.LIMITED-TIME OFFER (Till 30 JAN 2025) - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report:On basis of technology, the VHF/UHF/L-Band segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, contributing one-third of the global tactical communication market share. The segmental expansion over the forecast timeline can be attributed to the ability of VHF/UHF/L-Band in offering voice communication between ground stations and aircraft. The VHF & UHF antennas are suitable for line-of-sight solutions that provide high-end accuracy. The demand for UHF bands is expected to grow, owing to their ability to provide in-flight radio communications and television broadcasting. However, the SATCOM segment is projected to record the highest CAGR of about 11.59% in 2031. The growth of the segment can be credited to the ability of SATCOM in offering mission updates to military aircraft. Moreover, SATCOM provides beyond line-of-sight communications, which can cover one-third of the earth or more on a single satellite. The report also provides an overall analysis of the segments such as the HF Communication segment and Data Link segment.By Region, North America contributed notably toward the global tactical communication market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global market share in 2021. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be credited to the massive use of tactical communication tools as key components of remote sensing, communications systems, and GPS systems in countries such as the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 10.26% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the regional market over the forecast period can be attributed to the rise in regional conflicts paving way for demand for modern military aircraft communication avionics for combat applications. Military aircraft communication is also used for other purposes, such as humanitarian aid, troop transportation, rescue operations during natural disasters, and supplying logistics to forward bases, which also contributes to the regional market growth.The leading players operating in the tactical communication market are ASELSAN A.S., BAE Systems Plc., Cobham Ltd, Curtiss-Wright, Datron World Communications, General Dynamics Corporation, Hanwha Group, Huneed Technologies, Iridium Communications Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz, Thales Group, Ultra, and Viasat, Inc.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:➢This study presents analytical depiction of the global tactical communication market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.➢The overall tactical communication market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.➢The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global tactical communication market with a detailed impact analysis.➢The current tactical communication market is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2031 to benchmark the financial competency.➢Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.Enquire Before Buying:Reasons to Buy This Tactical Communication Market Report:. Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.. Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.. Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.. Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.. Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.. Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.. Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.. Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.. 