Wall Street Giants Soar: Record Profits And Asset Growth In Q4 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The final quarter of 2024 saw major Wall Street banks and asset managers posting impressive results, with Goldman Sachs, Chase, Wells Fargo, and BlackRock all reporting significant gains.



These powerhouses benefited from a robust U.S. economy, lower interest rates, and a surge in activities.

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs more than doubled its fourth-quarter profit, reaching $4.11 billion or $11.95 per diluted share. This remarkable performance was driven by strong investment banking fees and robust trading activity.



The bank's global banking and markets division saw a 33% increase in revenue, totaling $8.48 billion. Goldman's equity traders capitalized on the broader stock market recovery, with revenue jumping 32% to $3.45 billion.







The fixed income, currency, and commodities (FICC) trading desk also excelled, posting a 35% revenue increase.

JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase reported a record annual profit of $58.5 billion for 2024, with a strong finish in the fourth quarter. The bank's Q4 profit surged to $14 billion, or $4.81 per share, up from $9.3 billion in the same period last year.



CEO Jamie Dimon attributed the success to a resilient U.S. economy, low unemployment, and healthy consumer spending. The bank's investment banking revenue soared 46% to $2.6 billion in the fourth quarter.

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo exceeded profit expectations in Q4, reporting a net income of $5.08 billion, a 47.2% increase from the previous year. This translates to $1.43 per diluted share, surpassing analysts' predictions of $1.35.



However, the bank's revenue slightly declined to $20.38 billion, falling short of the projected $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo's provision for credit losses decreased to $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter, down from $1.3 billion a year earlier.

BlackRock

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, reached a record $11.6 trillion in assets under management in Q4 2024. The company's net income rose to $1.67 billion, or $10.63 per share, marking a 21% increase from the previous year.



The asset manager saw $201 billion in long-term net inflows during the fourth quarter. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) captured the majority of these inflows, totaling $142.6 billion.



BlackRock 's success was partly attributed to its strategic acquisitions in private markets, including investments in Global Infrastructure Partners and HPS Investment Partners.



These impressive results reflect the overall strength of the financial sector and the U.S. economy as 2024 came to a close. The banks' performance was bolstered by a combination of factors.



These included lower interest rates, increased merger and acquisition activity, and a bullish stock market. As these financial giants continue to adapt to changing market conditions, their success serves as a barometer for the broader economic landscape.

MENAFN15012025007421016031ID1109095172