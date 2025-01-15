Trump's Election Interference Case May Be Closed, But It Still Matters For America's Future

Author: Emma Long

Jack Smith might just be the most frustrated man in Washington right now. After two years of investigations and on his character , work and position, he now finds himself out of a job with little to show for it except four criminal indictments – that will not lead to a trial – and a written report, only part of which has now been made public.

Appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in 2022, Smith's remit was to oversee the US investigations into former president Donald Trump. This included Trump's actions in relation to the storming of the Capitol building in Washington by his supporters on January 6, 2021 in a bid to halt the certification of Joe Biden's election, as well as the discovery of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago Florida home.

The case against Trump was officially closed after his success in November's presidential election. But Department of Justice rules require the special counsel to complete a report on their activities. It now stands as the final public record of the investigation. On Tuesday, January 14, shortly after a court order preventing its publication expired, the part of the report relating to January 6 was made available to the public.

Much of what is included in the report was already public knowledge thanks to previous court filings. This included a revised indictment submitted by Smith in summer 2024 after the US Supreme Court ruled that presidents were constitutionally immune for official acts undertaken while in office. So there are few surprises here.

The report alleges that Trump knowingly spread lies about election fraud. He encouraged or pressured officials in key swing states to ignore the electoral results, and Department of Justice officials to open unnecessary investigations to pressure states into taking action. Trump repeatedly pressured his vice president, Mike Pence, to use his ceremonial role overseeing the election certification to overturn the result.

Smith's report also suggests Trump encouraged violence on January 6. But the report indicates Smith and his team decided not to seek a formal charge for incitement of violence due to both a lack of concrete evidence and a belief in the strength of the other charges.

'Mr Trump's words inspired his supporters to commit acts of physical violence' at the US Capitol riot, Smith's report says. Shutterstock

The report says that Trump's main focus was on those he saw as ideological allies.“Significantly, he made election claims only to state legislators and executives who shared his political affiliation and were his political supporters, and only in states that he had lost,” claims the report. These included Georgia's secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, who Trump implored to“find 11,780 votes”, and the then Arizona house speaker, Russell“Rusty” Bowers.

The report asserts Trump engaged in these efforts,“even though trusted state and party officials had told him from the outset that there was no evidence of fraud in the election.” The clear implication is that Trump expected his friends to help him.

Based on voluntary interviews with more than 250 people, grand jury testimony from more than 55 witnesses, and information from electronic devices and online records, including Trump's social media account, the report asserts that the evidence against Trump was“sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial”. The only reason for not going ahead was Trump's re-election to the presidency.

Trump's response to the report was straight out of his playbook. He called Smith“lamebrained” and“deranged”, claimed the report demonstrated his innocence, labelled the findings“fake”, and gloated that having won the election he had ensured Smith's failure.

Earlier in the month, having been given advanced access to the report, Trump's lawyers attacked Smith on similar grounds. In a letter released in the report's appendix, they decried the investigation as a“bad-faith crusade” and a“politically motivated attack” that was spreading“false and discredited accusations”.

They also drew on the argument made by Florida Judge Eileen Cannon in July 2024 that Smith himself had been improperly appointed. Smith, they claimed, is an“out-of-control private citizen unconstitutionally posing as a prosecutor”, seeking only to harm Trump. His lawyers urged against the report's release on the grounds it would interfere with the presidential transition process.

To anyone familiar with the claims made by Trump and his supporters since 2016, there was absolutely nothing of surprise in their reactions.

The rule of law, and why it matters

In a letter accompanying the report, Smith wrote:“While we were not able to bring the cases we charged to trial, I believe the fact that our team stood up for the rule of law matters.”

This is important. Americans have historically held on proudly to their rule of law political and justice system, and by extension the rules-based international order which has held since the end of the second world war. They have used it to justify intervention abroad and to underpin their claims to leadership on the world stage. The rule of law means upholding the rules of the game, even if you don't win.

Smith echoes the approach taken by the Biden administration to the incoming Trump team, whether Biden inviting Trump to the White House or Harris presiding over the election certification.“This is how we Americans do things,” was the message they wanted to send.

Biden and Trump during a meeting in the White House on November 13. Alexander Draggo / Pool / EPA

But do Americans want to hear it any more? In November's election, over 77 million Americans voted for Trump, a convicted felon and a man indicted on dozens of other charges. Yet that mattered less to some voters than Trump's claims he could fix the economy and“secure” the border. Trump's message is that it's the winning that matters, irrespective of how you do it.

In this light, Smith's statement is more than simply an attempt to claim some validation for an investigation that has been ended by the American electorate. It is a call to the better angels of American nature, a reminder to citizens of the higher principles to which the nation has historically pledged, even when it hasn't always succeeded in upholding them.

If Americans ultimately choose the Maga way instead, the nation – and the rest of the world – will feel the consequences.