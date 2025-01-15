Joe Biden Releases Farewell Letter
1/15/2025 3:09:19 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
After a few days, President Joe Biden wrote a farewell letter,
Azernews reports, citing the New York Post.
In his farewell letter, Biden expressed pride in serving the
United States for more than 50 years, emphasizing that it was "the
greatest honor of his life."
"Today, the Economy of our country is the largest in the world,
and I have created a record number of 16.6 million new jobs. Wages
have risen, and the inflation rate continues to fall," he said in
the letter he shared before addressing the American people live
from the Oval Office.
Listing his achievements, Biden noted that when he assumed
office four years ago, the country was grappling with the worst
pandemic of the century, the worst economic crisis since the Great
Depression, and the most significant attacks on US democracy since
the Civil War.
MENAFN15012025000195011045ID1109095089
