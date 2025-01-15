Joe Biden Releases Farewell Letter

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

After a few days, President Joe Biden wrote a farewell letter, Azernews reports, citing the New York Post.

In his farewell letter, Biden expressed pride in serving the United States for more than 50 years, emphasizing that it was "the greatest honor of his life."

"Today, the of our country is the largest in the world, and I have created a record number of 16.6 million new jobs. Wages have risen, and the inflation rate continues to fall," he said in the letter he shared before addressing the American people live from the Oval Office.

Listing his achievements, Biden noted that when he assumed office four years ago, the country was grappling with the worst pandemic of the century, the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, and the most significant attacks on US democracy since the Civil War.