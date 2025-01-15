First Edition Of Harry Potter Saved From Landfill
1/15/2025
By Alimat Aliyeva
A rare first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's
Stone, which was nearly thrown away, is set to be sold for £40,000,
Daniel Pierce, head of the NLB auction house in Paignton,
England, discovered the book among the belongings of a deceased
resident of Brixham. "This is the biggest discovery for us. The
family is amazed; they did not expect this... For them, it will be
important money that has been sitting on the shelf for 20 years,"
he said.
According to Pierce, he found the book at the top of a pile of
items that were destined for the trash. "For a library edition, it
was in excellent condition," Pierce commented. "Usually, such books
arrive on the market with damaged covers. But this one is in great
shape."
On the first page, the price is marked in pencil - £2. This copy
was apparently taken home from the library for that price. Pierce
noted that the misspelling of the word "philosopher" on the back
cover, where the letter "o" is missing, confirms that this is
indeed a first edition.
Daniel Pierce also pointed out that another copy in similar
condition was sold for £42,000 (approximately $52,000) in
November.
This discovery highlights the growing value of first editions of
Harry Potter books, especially those in good condition. The first
edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone has become one
of the most sought-after collectibles in the literary world. As the
popularity of the Harry Potter series continues to endure, rare
copies like this one are expected to fetch ever higher prices at
auction. In fact, many first editions have become more than just
books - they are now valuable investments and coveted treasures for
collectors worldwide.
Interestingly, the significance of the book's original misprints
(like the spelling error) adds an extra layer of rarity and
desirability. Collectors often search for these imperfections, as
they are a clear indicator of a book's early print run, making them
even more valuable on the market.
