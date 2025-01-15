Scheduled Vaccinations: Ministry Of Health Plans To Transition To Combined Vaccines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of (MOH) of Ukraine plans to use combined vaccines for immunizations in accordance with the National Vaccination Schedule, which will involve corresponding amendments.

This was stated by Deputy of Health and Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin in an interview with Ukrinform.

"An important proposal in the updated vaccination schedule is the use of combined vaccines. One of our strategies is to reduce the number of injections a child receives during a visit to a healthcare facility for vaccination. Previously, some parents purchased combined vaccines for their children at their own expense. Now, preference will be given to such vaccines during routine immunizations. Specifically, these vaccines will contain at least five antigens, providing protection against five infectious diseases in a single session or visit: pertussis, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis B, and Haemophilus influenzae infection," Kuzin explained.

He noted that vaccination against these diseases is already included in the National Vaccination Schedule. The proposed changes aim to align the schedule with the use of multicomponent vaccines and optimize the administration of hepatitis B vaccinations currently conducted in maternity hospitals.

"The administration of the hepatitis B vaccine on the first day of a child's life, known as the 'zero dose,' is proposed to be excluded. In the revised vaccination schedule, hepatitis B vaccination will be carried out at two months, four months, six months, and 18 months. Previously, the schedule included the first day of life, two months, and six months," Kuzin explained.

According to him, hepatitis B vaccination during the first days of life will remain an exception for specific categories of children at risk. For example, if the mother is confirmed to have viral hepatitis B or if the child has a low birth weight, among other conditions.

Furthermore, the chief state sanitary doctor noted that, for polio vaccination, it is proposed to abandon the use of the oral polio vaccine (OPV) and switch to the use of the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV). According to Kuzin, this transition was planned several years ago, but the war prevented the implementation of these plans. He added that the use of IPV is the standard recommendation of the WHO, and many countries have already discontinued the use of the oral polio vaccine.

Currently, the polio vaccination schedule includes the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) at two and four months, the oral polio vaccine (OPV) at six and 18 months, as well as at six and 14 years.

According to the proposed changes, polio vaccination for children will be administered at two months (first dose), four months (second dose), six months (third dose), 18 months (fourth dose), and six years (fifth dose). Thus, the administration of the polio vaccine at 14 years of age will be eliminated. The inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) will be used, either separately or as part of combined vaccines.

Additionally, as Ihor Kuzin mentioned, it is proposed to administer the tuberculosis vaccine within the first 24 hours of a child's life. Currently, this vaccine is given on the third, fourth, or fifth day of life. If the child did not receive the vaccine in the maternity hospital, they will be able to receive it up until the age of 18.

As reported, the Ministry of Health has put forward for public discussion the draft order "On Amendments to the National Schedule of Preventive Vaccinations in Ukraine."