Ukraine's PM Discusses Defense, Cybersecurity, Sanctions With Estonia's Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal and Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, who arrived in Kyiv for a visit, discussed Ukraine's defense needs, cybersecurity, and sanctions against Russia.

As reported by Ukrinform, Shmyhal shared the details on Telegra .

"I voiced Ukraine's urgent defense needs, including air defense systems. We also touched on weapons procurement for Ukraine and joint weapons production. I emphasized that Russia is a shared threat to all European countries," said Shmyhal.

The two officials also discussed countering the enemy in the area of cybersecurity and coordinated efforts within the IT coalition and the Tallinn Mechanism to strengthen cybersecurity support for Ukraine. Shmyhal emphasized that Ukraine expects continued experience-sharing within NATO's Cooperative Cyber Defense Centre of Excellence.

The parties also addressed sanctions. According to Shmyhal, the new EU sanctions package should include measures against Russia's "shadow fleet," as well as the nuclear and metallurgy sectors.

notin

"I thanked Estonia for adopting a law that allows the use of frozen Russian assets to compensate Ukraine for war-related damages. We must make efforts to ensure that all frozen assets of the aggressor are confiscated and directed towards Ukraine's recovery. In this context, we value Estonia's participation in rebuilding Zhytomyr region. We look forward to new joint projects and the involvement of Estonian companies in Ukraine's reconstruction," Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal also thanked Estonia for its support at all levels and expressed gratitude for all the assistance provided.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Ovruch, located in Zhytomyr region, social housing for internally displaced persons will be built with the support of Estonia, with nearly 1.8 million euros allocated for this purpose.