Civilian Injured As Enemy Shells Nikopol District With Drones And Artillery Today

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the day, Russian attacked the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and drones, leaving a civilian and causing damage.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Throughout the day, the aggressor was shelling the Nikopol district. They used heavy artillery and UAVs. Nikopol, the Myrove, Marhanets and Pokrovsk communities were impacted. A 41-year-old man was injured. He is expected to receive outpatient treatment,” Lysak wrote.

The enemy shelling damaged two industrial enterprises, a private house, outbuildings, a truck and power lines.

The occupiers also shelled the Synelnykove district. Details are currently being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the early hours of January 15, the Defence Forces shot down a missile over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak