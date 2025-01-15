Maha Kumbh Police Equipped With Eveready Siren Torches For Effective Crowd Management For A Safer Maha Kumbh 2025

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India In an endeavour to ensure the safety and security of millions of devotees attending the Maha Kumbh Mela, this year, Maha Kumbh is further enhancing safety at the event with support from Eveready Industries India Ltd. , the country's leading flashlight and battery manufacturer. As part of the initiative, Police personnel deputed for the grand duo-decennial occasion will be equipped with 5000 Eveready Siren torches, featuring a powerful safety alarm, to help maintain order. In addition, safety norms will be propagated across 56 police stations within the Mela premises.



The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, a once in a lifetime event, is expected to draw approximately 400 million pilgrims this year. Given its sheer magnitude, it will be paramount for authorities including the Maha Kumbh Police to ensure a peaceful and transformative experience for all devotees at the event. To contribute to this objective, Eveready has stepped forward to present its latest innovation, the Siren Torch DL102, to the Maha Kumbh Police.





Eveready Ultima Batteries & Siren Torches will also be prominently visible across the Kumbh VIP Dome City and various parts of the holy city.





Commenting on the initiative, SSP Kumbh Mela, Shri. Rajesh Dwivedi, said,“We have made extensive arrangements for the safety and security of pilgrims. Eveready's Siren torches will also be an important part of this arrangement. It will definitely help strengthen our efforts.”







The Eveready Siren Torch, while serving as a traditional flashlight, transforms into a powerful and empowering safety device with a 100dbA sound alarm that can be activated by simply pulling an attached keychain. As part of this initiative, Eveready will undertake a practical demonstration for the Maha Kumbh Police to showcase the dual functionality and utility of the device.

This versatile and pocket-friendly flashlight which is more than just a product, is a symbol of safety, empowerment and the ability to raise one's voice in critical moments.





Anirban Banerjee , Sr. Vice President & SBU Head (Batteries & Flashlights) at Eveready Industries India Ltd., said,“The Maha Kumbh Mela is one of the world's largest congregations and this year the 44-day long spectacle is expected to draw unprecedented visitors. Over the years, police has consistently done a commendable job by efficiently managing large crowds thereby safeguarding millions of pilgrims during their spiritual journey. This year, we are proud to join forces with the Maha Kumbh Police equipping them with the powerful Siren Torch to assist them in effective crowd management and maintaining a safe environment.”







The Siren Torch will further help the police manage vast crowds while simultaneously enhancing surveillance and security measures at the venue. Furthermore, the Maha Kumbh Police and Eveready will also display emergency contact numbers, at prominent police posts, to help attendees reach out to relevant authorities in case of any crisis.





The revolutionary DL102 Siren Torch is an indispensable instrument and stands as a beacon of confidence, giving individuals especially women, the assurance to push boundaries and explore horizons without compromising on their safety. This powerful device empowers them to move forward boldly and carefree transforming moments of hesitation into opportunities for fearless advancement.





