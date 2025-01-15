Explore The Mysteries Of Past Lives In The Award-Winning Book Turning The Pages By Alla Kaluzhny

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“What if your life wasn't your only one? What if every experience you've had was a culmination of lessons learned across multiple lifetimes?”Author Alla Kaluzhny delves into these profound questions in her captivating, award-winning book, Turning the Pages, now available for readers ready to embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery through time.Turning the Pages is more than a memoir; it's an exploration of past lives, the connections they hold to the present, and the wisdom they offer for the future. Kaluzhny recounts vivid and diverse past-life experiences, from the bravery of a knight in battle to the simple yet profound existence of a humble Mayan girl.Each story weaves together an intricate tapestry of her soul's journey, offering readers insight into themes of forgiveness, patience, and kindness that transcend time.One of the highlights of the book is Kaluzhny's deeply moving recollection of her life as a Mayan girl. Her reflections illuminate the resilience and wisdom found in seemingly ordinary lives and inspire readers to embark on their own spiritual journeys, exploring their past lives and the lessons they hold.Turning the Pages is a recipient of two prestigious book awards:.The Most Moving Book Award (TMW, 2023).The Silver Medal Book Award (Readers' Favorite, 2024)About the AuthorAlla Kaluzhny, MA, SP, LMFT, holds two master's degrees in Marriage and Family Therapy and Spiritual Psychology. A Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, she combines professional expertise with spiritual insight to guide individuals on their personal journeys.A graduate of the Hypnosis Motivation Institute and the Clearsight Institute, Alla specializes in Past Life readings and Soul Coaching Oracle Card work. Her unique blend of professional training and spiritual wisdom empowers others to uncover the meaningful connections between their past and present lives, heal from within, and grow to their fullest potential.Message from the Author"This book is about discovering the threads that connect our past lives to the present. Through my journey of exploring reincarnation, I uncovered the lessons, challenges, and connections that shaped who I am today. Each past-life experience revealed wisdom about forgiveness, resilience, and the enduring friendships of Souls that travel through time. I hope my story inspires you to reflect on your own path and the unseen connections that guide your life."For more information about Alla Kaluzhny and her works, visit:Since its publication in October 2021, Turning the Pages has garnered significant attention at prestigious international events, further establishing its place in the world of spiritual literature.Highlights include:.Frankfurt International Book Fair (2022, 2023).Beijing International Book Fair (2023).London International Book Fair (2024).Guadalajara International Book Fair (2024)The book also made waves in the United States, prominently featured at the 2024 Printers Row Lit Fest in Chicago as part of the Book Plug Plus display. Looking ahead, Turning the Pages will be showcased at the London International Book Fair in 2025, reaching new readers worldwide.Turning the Pages is available in audio format and as a screenplay written by the author.Building on the success of Turning the Pages, Alla Kaluzhny's second book, Turning New Pages, was published in August 2024. This new release continues her exploration of past lives and the timeless connections between souls, offering readers fresh insights and deeper reflections on their spiritual paths.Alla Kaluzhny has actively shared her insights and passion through podcast interviews and media features. Most recently, she appeared in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview hosted by Logan Crawford, where she discussed her profound work. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link:Turning the Pages is a call to introspection and self-awareness. Whether you are curious about reincarnation or seeking guidance for personal growth, this book offers an enlightening perspective on life's enduring mysteries and the strength of the human spirit. This book is now available for purchase on Amazon and other major online retailers, or you may click this link

