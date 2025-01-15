TESCO® Introduces The Nighthawk Fiber Hub: Revolutionizing Utility Infrastructure With Advanced Fiber Mesh Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TESCO Metering Logo

TESCO Nighthawk Fiber Hub

TESCO Fiber Hub: Scalable, self-healing mesh for utilities with robust connectivity, outage management, and cost efficiency.

- Tom Lawton, President & CEO of TESCO MeteringBRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TESCO® Metering, the trusted name in metering solutions since 1904, is proud to announce the launch of the Nighthawk Fiber Hub, a groundbreaking solution for utilities leveraging fiber networks throughout their service territories.This innovative device is designed to provide high bandwidth backhaul for clusters of over 20 LEAF devices, with a maximum HUB capacity of 150 LEAFs. With unmatched scalability and reliability, the Nighthawk Fiber Hub is set to redefine network infrastructure for utilities managing electric and water systems.“The Nighthawk Fiber Hub represents the next generation of utility communication technology,” said Tom Lawton, President & CEO at TESCO® Metering.“Its advanced capabilities, including a self-healing, self-configuring RF mesh network, empower utilities to efficiently manage their infrastructure while reducing operational costs and improving service reliability.”Key Features and BenefitsSuperior Connectivity:The Nighthawk Fiber Hub utilizes high-bandwidth fiber backhaul for seamless integration with customer-deployed Passive Optical Networks (PON) or any copper Ethernet interface, ensuring robust connectivity across a wide area.Scalable and Efficient:Designed to support one HUB per cluster of 20 or more LEAF devices, each LEAF device extends coverage up to four hops, maximizing network efficiency.Advanced Technology:Built with Adaptiv compatibility and the Synapse mesh module, the Fiber Hub acts as a collector for multiple devices, forming a scalable, self-healing RF mesh network with built-in security and redundancy.Operational Excellence:The Fiber Hub's outage management capabilities include power fail detection, configurable event thresholds, and last gasp transmissions supported by a 10-minute rechargeable battery backup.Sustainable and Cost-Effective:Future-proofed circuitry supports a cellular-based version, replacing PON to reduce operational costs and minimize cellular outtakes.Enhanced Utility Insights:LEAF devices paired with the Fiber Hub deliver water interval data, leak detection, and exceptional battery life, empowering utilities with actionable insights.Ease of Installation and MaintenanceThe Nighthawk Fiber Hub is engineered for simplicity, offering easy installation and maintenance. Its OTA (Over-the-Air) firmware upgrade capabilities ensure continuous device optimization and performance enhancement without manual intervention.A Versatile Solution for Modern UtilitiesIdeal for utilities managing electric and water systems, the Nighthawk Fiber Hub combines cutting-edge technology with practical features to deliver unparalleled performance. It provides utilities with a reliable and cost-effective communication infrastructure that supports their goals of operational excellence, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.To learn more about the Nighthawk Fiber Hub and its transformative impact on utility infrastructure, visitAbout TESCO® MeteringMission Statement:“To Become the primary outside metering resource for all our electric utility customers.”Quality Policy:“TESCO® delivers effective solutions that exceed our customer's expectations for quality and service and is committed to continually improve the effectiveness of our quality system.”TESCO® has been the trusted source for meter testing instruments and accessories since 1904. Our company is growing and working to serve YOU!Any meter test technician or engineer knows the TESCO® name means reliability and ruggedness. This reputation for durability continues today with our commitment to develop and deliver artificial loads and burdens, test switches, wattmeter test accessories, and a full range of meter testing operational support needed in today's competitive and changing market.Today, these products combined with engineered solutions such as ultrasonic cleaning systems, statistical sampling process development & supporting software, and technical support for preparing proposals and reports for regulating agencies and Public Utility Commissions (PUCs) for both electrical and gas metering operations, help make TESCO® the preferred supplier for utilities worldwide. TESCO®'s services include Meter Shop Layout, Statistical Sampling, Equipment Specifications, Field Services, Facility Relocation, Quality Systems, Project Management, and Custom Equipment.

Curt Weber

TESCO - The Eastern Specialty Co

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.