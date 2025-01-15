Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Design For A Suitcase (MBQ-514)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a suitcase with a convenient surface for working, eating, or playing cards while traveling," said an inventor, from
Brighton, N.Y., "so I invented the SLEEP-N-GO. My design eliminates the need to position items on the lap or search for a table. It also can be used to hold drinks and charge various mobile devices."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a suitcase. In doing so, it ensures that a table surface is readily available if needed. It also ensures that cup holders and chargers are accessible. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience while traveling. The invention features a portable and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for travelers. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MBQ-514, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
