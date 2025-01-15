Important New Book, Managed Extinction, Explores Salmon Recovery In The Pacific Northwest

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With vivid storytelling and in-depth research,

Managed Extinction

offers a comprehensive examination of how policy, science, and community action can intersect to recover declining salmon populations. The takes readers on a journey through the rivers, hatcheries, and watersheds that define the Pacific Northwest, emphasizing the urgent need for collaborative solutions to preserve these vital ecosystems.

"Salmon and steelhead are more than simply threatened species; they are a symbol of the Pacific Northwest's identity and resilience,"

said Rick Williams. "Our book seeks to create connections for readers with the fish and their incredible habitats and to foster actions and critical thinking to ensure a sustainable future for these incredible creatures."

The book arrives at a critical time, as salmon populations continue to face threats from dams, habitat loss, overfishing, and climate change. Wild salmon and steelhead in Idaho's Snake River basin, for example, are poised on the edge of extinction unless restoration actions occur in the next few years.

By highlighting innovative recovery strategies and community-driven initiatives,

Managed Extinction

provides a hopeful yet realistic perspective on what lies ahead.

About the Authors:

Rick Williams and Jim Lichatowich are recognized experts in fisheries and salmon conservation, with decades of combined experience studying and advocating for sustainable salmon recovery.

SOURCE Caxton Press