Twenty Students Nationwide Selected For Prestigious Bill Of Rights Institute Student Fellowship

High school students from 15 states will participate in a rigorous academic program and a capstone trip to Washington, D.C.

- David J. Bobb, Ph.D., President and CEOARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Some of the most gifted civics students in America have been chosen for a highly competitive civic education and leadership development program with the Bill of Rights Institute.This year, just 20 students from across the United States were selected to participate in the Institute's prestigious 2025 Student Fellowship program. This six-month educational opportunity helps high school students develop as leaders and cultivate skills for building civil society.The Bill of Rights Institute is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that develops industry-leading civics and history resources and programs for teachers and students nationwide.Through the Bill of Rights Institute Student Fellowship program, students take part in enriching educational programming throughout the school year, culminating in a week-long capstone experience in Washington, D.C.Previous Student Fellows have met with members of Congress, visited historic and cultural sites, and even published their work in newspapers. Some have gone on to start their own civic engagement initiatives in their local communities.“At the Bill of Rights Institute, we teach history and civics and we equip students to live the ideals of a free and just society,” said Institute President and CEO David J. Bobb, Ph.D.“Our Student Fellowship Program enables some of our brightest young people to grow as informed citizens and civic leaders. Through collaborative learning and civil discourse, they develop the skills needed to strengthen their communities and our nation.”The 2025 Student Fellows were chosen through a competitive, nationwide process that included nominations by educators and essays exploring topics about leadership and the characteristics of good citizenship.This year's Bill of Rights Institute Student Fellows include:.Mansi Bajaj, Metea Valley High School, Aurora, IL.Angelica Bautista, Veterans Memorial Early College High School, Brownsville, TX.Brianna Blair, Xavier College Preparatory, Phoenix, AZ.Albert Cai, Barrington High School, Barrington, IL.James Constan, Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, Cambridge, MA.Alessandro De Stefano, Centreville High School, Clifton, VA.Christopher Doherty, International School of Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Thailand.Maya Dombroskie, State College Area High School, State College, PA.Bella Fajardo, Union County Tech, Scotch Plains, NJ.Taylor-Marie Hailstalk, Longwood High School, Middle Island, NY.Jonah Horwitz, Dunwoody High School, Dunwoody, GA.AbigailHuffman, Eastern High School, Ada, MI.Peter Kennedy, B. Reed Henderson High School, West Chester, PA.Yu-Cheng Liang, Camas High School, Camas, WA.Iago Macknik-Conde, Home School, Brooklyn, NY.NaomiObasa,Bay Shore Senior High School, Bay Shore, NY.Aisiri Prasad, Linganore High School, Frederick, MD.Pragnya Vella,Sun Prairie West High School, Sun Prairie, WI.Irene Xu, Early College at Guilford, Greensboro, NC.Jerry Yang, North Hollywood Senior High School, North Hollywood, CARachel Davison Humphries, the Bill of Rights Institute's Sr. Director of Civic Learning Initiatives and a former classroom teacher, said she is looking forward to a rich educational experience with this year's Fellows.“Our Student Fellows prove each year that we may come from different backgrounds or hold different beliefs, but we can all come together, learn from each other, and engage around key founding principles, like liberty, justice, and equality,” she said.The Bill of Rights Institute is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading curricula and educational programs for teachers and students. To learn more about the Bill of Rights Institute, visit .

