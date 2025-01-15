Bronchoscopy Market To Surge At 8.15% CAGR, Reaching $5.71 Bn By 2032, Driven By Rising Respiratory Disease Prevalence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bronchoscopy Market

Technological advancements and increasing adoption of disposable bronchoscopes propel growth,

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Bronchoscopy Market was estimated at USD 2.83 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.71 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period 2024-2032.Growing Demand for Advanced Respiratory Diagnostics Drives Expansion of the Bronchoscopy MarketThe bronchoscopy market is growing significantly, as there is a high demand for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for respiratory diseases. The prevalence of lung cancer, COPD, and pulmonary infections is increasing due to lifestyle changes and environmental factors, which require accurate, minimally invasive procedures. Technological innovations, such as high-definition imaging and flexible bronchoscopes, have improved the precision of diagnosis and treatment efficacy. The demand for flexible bronchoscopes remains on the increase, as they provide better negotiation of complex airways. Additionally, the growing use of disposable bronchoscopes is overcoming infection control concerns, and these are increasingly used in clinical practices. This upward trend in preference for reusable products, along with the increasing application of bronchoscopy in the diagnosis and treatment process, will further propel market growth in the next few years.Get a Free Sample Report of Bronchoscopy Market @Key Players in Bronchoscopy Market.Olympus Corporation (BF-P190 Bronchoscope, EVIS EXERA III Imaging System).Medtronic (Flexible Bronchoscopes, Karl Storz® Video Bronchoscope System).Pentax Medical (EB-1970T Video Bronchoscope, EG-2990i Video Bronchoscope).Smith & Nephew (Bronchial Brush Biopsy Kit, Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Kits).Boston Scientific (Lung Cancer Bronchoscopy Kit, Interlock® 35 Mechanical Rotating Biopsy Forceps).Richard Wolf GmbH (Wolf Video Bronchoscope, Wolf Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS)).Cook Medical (Endobronchial Biopsy Forceps, Flexible Bronchoscopes).Conmed (Electrosurgical Bronchoscopy Instruments, Bronchoscopy Forceps and Biopsy Tools).Hoya Group (Pentax Medical) (EC-3830i Video Bronchoscope, EB-1980T Bronchoscope).Stryker Corporation (Bronchoscope Systems, Surgical Scissors for Bronchoscopy Procedures).KARL STORZ (Rigid Bronchoscope, Flexible Bronchoscope with Light Source).Intuitive Surgical (da Vinci Surgical System, Endoscopic Surgical Tools for Bronchoscopy).Medivators Inc. (Endoscopic Biopsy Forceps, Reusable Bronchoscope Handles).Xion GmbH (Flexible Endoscopes for Bronchoscopy, Video Endoscope System for Diagnostics).Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (UMEC-500 Flexible Video Bronchoscope, Endoscopic Imaging System).Allergan (Aspiration Bronchoscopy Tools, Lung Biopsy Forceps).EndoChoice (Endoscopy Ultrasound for Bronchoscopy, Bronchoscopic Biopsy Systems).Biosense Webster (Johnson & Johnson) (Endoscopy-Integrated Electrophysiology Bronchoscopy Tools, Bronchial Mapping Catheter System).Sonic Healthcare (Biopsy Forceps for Bronchoscopy, Endoscope Accessories).Micro-Tech (Nanjing) (Flexible Video Bronchoscope, Biopsy Forceps and Accessories for Bronchoscopy)Segment AnalysisBy ProductThe endoscope segment dominated the market at 41% of market share in 2023 and is likely to maintain the highest revenue generation throughout the forecast period. Historically a leader in the market, this segment is expected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) moving forward. The rising incidence of lung cancer worldwide is likely to further fuel the continued demand for endoscopy. Further, progress in the realm of endoscopic technology will be another key driver in this industry's growth and development and can better equip diagnostic and therapeutic skills.By UsabilityThe disposable equipment segment dominated the market and accounted for the highest market share in 2023. The main reason for this is the reduced risk of cross-contamination between patients, which is critical in medical settings. Single-use devices minimize the transmission of infections, and this makes them highly attractive to healthcare providers. This trend is expected to have a significant impact on revenue generation shortly. On the other hand, reprocessed equipment is less in favor of hospitals and surgical centers because it has high maintenance costs and a heightened threat of infection, further enhancing the reasons for disposable products.Need any customization research on Bronchoscopy Market, Enquire Now @Bronchoscopy Market SegmentationBy Product.Endoscopy.Visualization and documentation system.Accessories.OthersBy Usability.Reusable equipment.Disposable equipmentBy Application.Bronchial Diagnosis.Bronchial TreatmentBy End User.Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.Clinics.OthersRegional AnalysisIn 2023, North America dominated the market and remains the leading region in the bronchoscopy market and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to the high prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and favorable reimbursement policies, particularly in the United States, that encourage the use of bronchoscopy procedures. In addition, the increasing cases of lung cancer in both the U.S. and Canada further increase the requirement for bronchoscopy for diagnosis and treatment purposes. Continued healthcare infrastructure investment in North America is going to be crucial for it to maintain market leadership.The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market for bronchoscopy. The rapidly developing infrastructure in healthcare across countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea is accelerating this growth. Rising incidences of respiratory diseases, urbanization, and aging populations are driving the demand for bronchoscopy procedures. Disposable bronchoscopes, which are cost-effective and provide better infection control, are increasingly being adopted in the region. This is expected to contribute to the rapid growth of the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate by 2032, with increased healthcare investments and a greater focus on respiratory health.Recent Development.In May 2024, Olympus Corporation unveiled two new bronchoscopes compatible with the EVIS X1 Endoscopy System, the latest technology in diagnostic and treatment procedures. These bronchoscopes feature advanced imaging capabilities and a slimmer outer diameter compared to previous models, offering enhanced precision for healthcare professionals..In February 2023, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation introduced the PB2020-M2, a compact ultrasonic probe system for bronchoscopy at BRONCHUS 2023. This innovative device enables real-time imaging of lung lesions, thanks to its small size and high-resolution ultrasound technology, providing clinicians with more accurate diagnostic insights.Buy Full Research Report on Bronchoscopy Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Bronchoscopy Market by Product8. Bronchoscopy Market by Usability9. Bronchoscopy Market by Application10. Bronchoscopy Market by End User11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Browse More Insights:Respiratory Care Device Market ReportLung Cancer Screening Report

