Avalon Golf Releases New Golf Hoodies, Golf Q-Zips & Crewnecks Collection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Avalon Performance Hoodie - Heathered Gray

Avalon Golf Crewneck: Sage Green

Avalon Tour Lite Golf Quarter Zip: Graphite Blue

Avalon Golf 2025: Performance Golf Hoodie's, Tour Lite Q-Zip's and Golf Crewneck's

- James LewisLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Avalon Golf Co, a leading Luxury Men's Golf Apparel, introduces new Golf Layer Tops to their Modern Men's Golf Apparel Collection. The collection features 3 new layer top styles and 21 new SKU's. The new Avalon Golf Tops compliment Avalon's existing line of golf joggers, pants, polos, belts, shorts and accessories and were introduced as functional tops for cooler weather golf rounds. The release includes the Performance Golf Hoodie , Tour Lite Q-Zip and Golf Crewnecks. Each designed with on course intent, these stylish tops are sure to make a style while providing functional warmth and performance.“The amount of requests for expanding our product line in the layer tops category did not go unnoticed.” states James Lewis, Creative Director at Avalon Golf. He continues“We're thrilled with the new golf hoodies, crewnecks and q-zips. From the fabrics, to tailored fit and small details, we're confident they are going to be a hit amongst current customers, while also helping attract new customers to the Avalon Luxury Golf Apparel line.”The Performance Golf Hoodie Collection:The Performance Golf Hoodie is designed without compromise and is a testament in our commitment to modern luxury men's golf apparel. Adding to our existing line of Golf Hoodies, the Performance Hoodie is cut from a premium, 4X blend fabric that is ultra-soft with 4 way stretch. It is engineered for comfort, regulates warmth and delivers on course performance. While made for golf, the Performance Hoodie offers versatility beyond the course. The Performance Golf Hoodie is expertly tailored as a modern fit and available in 8 colors and 5 sizes (S-XXL).The Avalon Golf Crewneck Collection:The Avalon Mens Golf Crewneck Collection is luxury designed sweaters that blend style, function and fit. The Golf Crewneck is cut from a medium weight French Terry blended fabric that provides insulation for cooler late season rounds. These Mens Golf Crewnecks offer modern styling, can be dressed up or dressed down are versatile option even beyond the golf course. The Avalon Golf Crewneck is cut with modern tailored fit profile and is sure to be a customer favorite. Shop 6 colors in 5 sizes (S-XXL).The Tour Lite Golf Q-Zip Collection:The Tour Lite Golf Q-Zip is a welcome addition to our Golf Quarter Zip Collection. This men's golf pullover features a front 1/4 zip design and is cut from a lightweight technical fabric that's designed for performance and comfort. The addition of this adds a lighter golf quarter zip option to our collection. The Tour Lite Q-Zip is cut with tapered mid-section - as a modern slim-fit silhouette while the superior detailing and styling ensure customers look their best. Available in 7 colors and 5 sizes (S-XXL), the Tour Lite Golf Q-Zip is sure to be your go to for early morning rounds.About Avalon Golf:Avalon is an American based Men's Golf Apparel Brand that focuses on Golf Joggers, Golf Pants, Golf Shorts, Shirts, Polos, 1/4 Zips, Hoodies, Golf Belts & Accessories s. Avalon's expertly tailored line of men's golf apparel is positioned towards fashion conscious golfers who seek a modern on-course look & have appreciation for fine crafted, quality goods. Avalon incorporates style, performance & comfort into all apparel & back them using the finest materials & unrivaled attention to detail.

Karl Johnson

Avalon Golf Co

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Avalon Performance Golf Hoodie

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.