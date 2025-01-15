US Smart Smoke And CO Detectors Market Assessment 2024: Competitive Landscape And Key Competitors, News And Trends, Use Cases
Date
1/15/2025 10:01:11 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Smoke and CO Detectors: market Assessment 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Market Assessment identifies key and emerging players in the market for smart smoke and CO (carbon monoxide) detectors. It tracks consumer adoption and purchase trends, including product preferences, the buyer journey, and purchase channels. It includes forecasts for unit sales and revenues and special analysis on specific use cases, including senior care and insurance.
Key questions addressed:
What are the major trends currently impacting the smart smoke/CO detector market? Who are the key competitors in the market? What product innovations are driving the market? What are the rates of ownership, purchases, and intentions? What are some technical issues smoke/CO detector owners experience, and how are those issues being addressed? What is the role of caregiving and senior care in the acquisition of security and safety devices? What role do insurance providers and security dealers play in the adoption of smoke/CO detectors?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Smart Smoke/CO Detector Adoption US Forecast - Smart Smoke Detectors Top Use Cases for Insurance-Provided Smart Home Devices Top Purchase Channels
Competitor News and Trends
Smart Smoke/CO Detectors and Air Quality Products Market Activity Recent Product Innovation Highlights: Features and Functions Recent Partnerships Highlights Business Models and Acquisitions Highlights
Market Landscape and Key Competitors
Current Products and Features Products Offered by Major Platform Players Products Offered by Major Security Device Suppliers
US Market Sizing & Forecast
Drivers Impacting Year-end Sales Outcomes Barriers Impacting Year-end Sales Outcomes Smart Smoke Detectors Forecast, 2019-2027 US Forecast - Smart Smoke Detectors: Annual Unit Sales (#M) US Forecast - Smart Smoke Detectors: Annual Sales Revenue at End-user Value ($M)
Ownership, Purchases, and Intentions
Smart Home Device Ownership Smart Smoke/CO Detector Adoption Smart Smoke/CO Detector Purchases and Future Intentions
Buyer Journey
Smart Smoke/CO Detector Purchase Channel Smart Home Product Purchase Channel Smart Smoke and CO Detectors Purchase Triggers Average Selling Price: Smart Smoke/CO Detector Smart Smoke and CO Detector: Installed Base Brand Share Smart Smoke and CO Detector: Brand Recently Purchased
UX and Technical Support
Installation Method High Difficulty with Self Installation Smart Home Device Return Rate in the Last 12 Months vs Purchase rate in the Past 6 Months Actions after Returning Device Reasons for Returning Smart Smoke/CO Detector Smart Home Device: Technical Problems Experienced Smart Home Devices: Payment Preference for Professional Device Set-Up and Installation
Monitoring and Security
Security System Ownership Among Smart Smoke/CO Detector Owners Paid Detector Service with Security System Subscription Stand-Alone Detector Plan Features of Smoke/CO Detector Service Smart Smoke/CO Detector Subscription Plan Monthly Cost Interest in Security System Add-on Service Devices Acquired as Part of Security System Devices Acquired as Part of System, by Installation Method Additional Devices Adopted After Security System Installation Smoke Detector/CO Monitor Added After Security System Installation Devices Added After Security System Installation by Installation Method Beyond Intrusion: Top 3 Conditions for Security System to Detect/Prevent Top Conditions Seek to Detect or Prevent by Life Stage Segments
Use Cases: Senior Care
Market Size of Family Caregivers Family Caregiver Age Distribution Family Caregiver New Technology Adoption Valuable Features of Independent Living Solutions (Rating 1-7 on 7pt Scale) Preferred Devices Added in DIY Packages
Use Cases: Insurance
Home Damage Experiences Insurance Claim Experience Top Use Cases for Insurance-Provided Smart Home Devices Comfort Sharing Data Types: Home, Resident, Video, Environmental
Appendix
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN15012025004107003653ID1109093834
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.