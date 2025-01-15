Newimes Hair Showcases Hair System Styling At COSMOPROF 2025, Featuring Renowned Stylists, January 21-23

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The stage is set again at Booth 2357 to greet the hair industry's big guns at COSMOPROF MIAMI 2025!

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Newtimes Hair , a global leader in the of premium human hair systems, wigs, and extensions , will return to COSMOPROF 2025, taking place January 21-23 at the Miami Beach Center. The company's 258-square-foot booth (Booth 2357) will be the center of gravity for many beauty professionals and insiders seeking innovative hair solutions from all over the globe.

This marks the third time Newtimes Hair has participated in COSMOPROF, one of the most prestigious trade fairs in the beauty and cosmetics industry. With an established reputation for excellence, Newtimes Hair will once again showcase its commitment to high-quality craftsmanship, as well as its latest product offerings. The company is thrilled to bring two industry giants along to help elevate the experience for attendees: celebrity stylist Gilberto Febles and Steven Luttrell, former president of the American Hair Loss Council.

Gilberto Febles, renowned for his work restoring hair for celebrities, will be on hand to demonstrate hair system installation techniques and share his insights into hair care and maintenance. Joining him is Steven Luttrell, a celebrated educator in the hair loss and restoration space, known as“The Industry's Capital-E Educator.” Together, they will engage attendees with live demonstrations and expert advice on how to install and maintain hair systems.

In addition to their live demonstrations, Newtimes Hair will be showcasing their human hair systems, wigs, hairpieces, and their exclusive 8-Star double-drawn Remy hair extensions designed specifically for top-tier buyers and professionals.

“This is our third year participating in COSMOPROF, and we're excited to return to this world-class event. Newtimes Hair has been growing and innovating for almost 15 years, and it's an honor to showcase our products at such a prestigious venue,” said Niki May, General Manager of Newtimes Hair.“Having the opportunity to invite high-caliber stylists like Gilberto Febles and Steven Luttrell to join us is truly a game-changer. Their involvement will definitely bring added value to our booth and give the attendees great memories. We are proud of what we offer, and we believe COSMOPROF 2025 will help us reach even more people and showcase the exceptional quality and service we provide.”

At the Newtimes Hair COSMOPROF 2025 page, visitors can find more detailed information about Gilberto Febles, Steven Luttrell, and Newtimes Hair products that will be on display throughout the event.

The stage is set at Booth 2357, where beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike will have the opportunity to experience firsthand what Newtimes Hair can offer. Don't miss the chance to witness top-tier stylists in action, learn valuable techniques, and walk away with a deeper understanding of what it takes to achieve "good hair" effortlessly. Mark your calendars for January 21-23, 2025 – this is an event you won't want to miss.

About Newtimes Hair

Newtimes Hair is a globally recognized leader in the manufacturing of human hair wigs, hair replacement systems, toppers, and extensions. With over 15 years of experience, Newtimes Hair continues to innovate, offering premium products that meet the diverse needs of beauty professionals worldwide. With its own state-of-the-art factory and dedicated product development team, Newtimes Hair delivers the highest quality hairpieces at the most competitive prices.

Newtimes Hair



+1 310-902-6685

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Let's Transform Your Clients With Our HOLLYWOOD! | Newtimes Hair | Toupee

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.