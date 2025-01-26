Military History Museum Marks115th Anniversary Of Hazi Aslanov

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An event dedicated to the 115th anniversary of the birth of Hazi Aslanov, a twice-decorated Hero of the Soviet Union and Major General of Tank Troops, has been held at the Azerbaijan Military History Museum, Azernews reports.

First, deep respect was paid to the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, as well as to those who lost their lives during World War II and those who rose to the peak of martyrdom for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of our republic. The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

Then, a detailed account was given of the glorious battle and life path of Hazi Aslanov, who was awarded the title of "Hero of the Soviet Union" twice, during World War II.

It was noted that the honorable combat path of our nation's heroic son in the Great Patriotic War is never forgotten, and his cherished memory is always respected in our country.

Following this, Colonel Abdulla Qurbani, a researcher of Hazi Aslanov's legacy, Honored Art Worker, and a recipient of the President's personal scholarship, presented his book titled "An Example for Generations," dedicated to Hazi Aslanov's 115th anniversary, as an exhibit to Elshad Penahov, the head of the Azerbaijan Military History Museum and a retired colonel.

In conclusion, military patriotic songs were performed by the soloists of the Hazi Aslanov Army Ideology and Culture Center.

The event was attended by military personnel of the Ministry of Defense, faculty and cadet staff of the Baku Military College of the National Defense University, veterans, and other guests.