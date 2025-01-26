Military History Museum Marks115th Anniversary Of Hazi Aslanov
An event dedicated to the 115th anniversary of the birth of Hazi
Aslanov, a twice-decorated Hero of the Soviet Union and Major
General of Tank Troops, has been held at the Azerbaijan Military
History Museum, Azernews reports.
First, deep respect was paid to the memory of the National
Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, as well as to
those who lost their lives during World War II and those who rose
to the peak of martyrdom for the independence, sovereignty, and
territorial integrity of our republic. The National Anthem of
Azerbaijan was played.
Then, a detailed account was given of the glorious battle and
life path of Hazi Aslanov, who was awarded the title of "Hero of
the Soviet Union" twice, during World War II.
It was noted that the honorable combat path of our nation's
heroic son in the Great Patriotic War is never forgotten, and his
cherished memory is always respected in our country.
Following this, Colonel Abdulla Qurbani, a researcher of Hazi
Aslanov's legacy, Honored Art Worker, and a recipient of the
President's personal scholarship, presented his book titled "An
Example for Generations," dedicated to Hazi Aslanov's 115th
anniversary, as an exhibit to Elshad Penahov, the head of the
Azerbaijan Military History Museum and a retired colonel.
In conclusion, military patriotic songs were performed by the
soloists of the Hazi Aslanov Army Ideology and Culture Center.
The event was attended by military personnel of the Ministry of
Defense, faculty and cadet staff of the Baku Military College of
the National Defense University, veterans, and other guests.
