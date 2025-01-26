Trump pledges to put end to economic hardships in US

(MENAFN) At a rally in Las Vegas, President Donald Trump vowed to put an end to economic hardships in the United States, declaring, "America's decline is over." He promised to address inflation, lower prices, and increase wages, aiming to create what he described as “the four greatest years in the history of our country.” Trump criticized the previous administration for what he called a "war on the American middle class" and highlighted his leadership’s focus on stability and strength, noting, “We defeated ISIS and stayed out. Nobody wanted to mess with us.”



Since taking office as the 47th president on January 20, Trump claimed to have taken swift action to resolve the challenges left by the prior administration. He emphasized his urgency in addressing these issues, stating that he had enacted nearly 350 executive orders in the past week alone to reverse policies he deemed failures. According to Trump, these actions were aimed at correcting the economic and policy setbacks inherited from his predecessor.



One of his administration's top priorities, in collaboration with the Republican-led Congress, is implementing a significant tax cut for American workers and families. Trump expressed optimism about the legislative process, saying he would work with Congress to ensure a bill reducing taxes for workers, families, and small businesses would soon reach his desk.



The president reiterated his commitment to revitalizing the economy and supporting the middle class, presenting his efforts as a comprehensive plan to overcome what he described as the stagnation and failures of the last four years. He called for unity and action to achieve his administration’s ambitious goals.

