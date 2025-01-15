Robles Bioceutics Presents Glowselletm Stem Cell Powered Cosmetic Data At Biotech Showcase 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"The breakneck speed in which Ms. Robles has advanced the company from concept to product is extraordinary," said Howard Leonhardt, Inventor of the Stent Graft, CEO of Leonhardt Ventures and Advisory Board Member of the

Company. "Being chosen to present at the premier event for private and mid-cap biotechnology companies is testimony to the positive responses the company's approach is receiving from the industry."

Glowselle, the Company's flagship product, is based on leveraging growth and regenerative factors produced by mesenchymal stem cells treated with injury mimetics.

"We believe stem cell-based therapies have been overlooked as a compelling alternative to cosmetic surgery and anticipate our presentation at Biotech Showcase will be an opportunity to connect with opinion leaders and share our latest discoveries about our innovative approaches and initiating dialogue within the community," said Maria Robles, President and CEO of Robles BioCeutics.

About Robles BioCeutics

Robles BioCeutics is a regenerative dermatology company devoted to creating scientifically driven solutions for skin health and beauty. Founded by Maria Robles, the company is committed to harnessing the latest biotechnology to support and enhance the skin's natural regenerative capabilities.

