Constellium To Voluntarily Transition To Reporting In U.S. Dollars Under U.S. GAAP; Will Begin Filing Annual Reports On Form 10-K

Jean-Marc Germain, Constellium's Chief Executive Officer said,“I am very excited to make this announcement today, as I believe it marks a pivotal moment for the Company. By voluntarily filing certain SEC reports on U.S. domestic issuer forms, Constellium will enhance the comparability of our public results and performances with other U.S. domestic filers, expand our strategic flexibility and improve our eligibility for inclusion in certain stock indices, among other potential benefits. We expect that this important transition for the Company will contribute to unlocking future shareholder value.”

The Company's upcoming SEC filings will provide for the first time its financial statements in U.S. Dollars and in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”), beginning with its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. Previously, the Company provided its financial statements in Euros under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). When they are available, the Company will provide certain restated historical figures in U.S. Dollars under U.S. GAAP for the full year 2022 and 2023 periods, as well as for the first three quarters of 2024.

Key areas of impact from transitioning filings to U.S. Dollars under U.S. GAAP

Due to the transition from IFRS to U.S. GAAP, there will be certain expected changes to published results. To help the investor community understand them, the Company is providing below additional descriptions of key expected changes. Also, please refer to page 5 for a preliminary assessment of the impacts on selected items for the full year 2023 period, which are unaudited and subject to change.

FX translation as a result of change in reporting currency

Full year 2022 and 2023 results, as well as first, second and third quarter 2024 results, will be translated into U.S. Dollars from Euros once the restatements become available. All future SEC filings and financial statements, including the fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, will be reported in U.S. Dollars.

Operating leases

Income statement impact – Under IFRS, operating lease expense is separated into lease amortization and lease interest expense, whereas under U.S. GAAP it is classified as an item within cost of sales and selling and administrative expenses.

Balance sheet impact – Under IFRS, operating lease liabilities are included in borrowings, whereas under U.S. GAAP they are classified to trade payables and other.

Statement of cash flows impact – Under IFRS, all lease payments are captured under net cash flows from financing activities, whereas under U.S. GAAP operating lease payments are captured in net cash flows from operating activities.

Factoring

Income statement impact – Under IFRS, factoring fees are captured in finance costs – net, whereas under U.S. GAAP they are classified as an item in selling and administrative expenses.

Statement of cash flows impact – Under IFRS, changes in factoring balances are captured in net cash flows from operating activities. For the periods prior to fiscal year 2025, certain portions of the factoring balances were held back by our third-party providers during factoring. For results in those periods, under U.S. GAAP the holdback portions of the factoring balances when released would be classified as a separate line item (collection of deferred purchase price receivables) in net cash flows from investing activities, and the remaining portions would continue to be reflected in net cash flows from operating activities. For the periods prior to fiscal year 2025 and excluding any potential impacts from other adjustments such as operating leases, the sum of Free Cash Flow and collection of deferred purchase price receivables under U.S. GAAP would equal Free Cash Flow under IFRS translated to U.S. Dollars.

Goodwill impairment

Income statement impact – Under IFRS, PP&E at Muscle Shoals has been impaired, whereas under U.S. GAAP goodwill would be impaired (and impairment of PP&E at Muscle Shoals would be reversed).

Balance sheet impact – The reversal of PP&E impairment at Muscle Shoals and goodwill impairment are expected to result in a net reduction of total assets and total equity.

Pension and other long-term benefits

Income statement impact – Under IFRS, past service costs are fully recognized in other gains and losses, whereas under U.S. GAAP they are amortized over the remaining service period of the employees concerned. In addition, under IFRS the discount rates used for liabilities and assets are the same, whereas under U.S. GAAP they are different. Other areas of change include reclassification of plan asset administrative expenses and actuarial gains and losses.

Balance sheet impact – Under IFRS, recognition of past service costs are captured in retained earnings, whereas under U.S. GAAP they are reclassified to accumulated other comprehensive income, with total equity unchanged. Pension and other long-term benefit obligations remain unchanged between IFRS and U.S. GAAP.

Cumulative translation adjustment and other items

All financial statements will include various reclassifications for cumulative translation adjustment related to the sale of the German Extrusion Business in 2023 and any other items considered.

Forward-looking statements

The occurrence of the events described and the achievement of the expected results depend on many events, some or all of which are not predictable or within our control. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated $7.8 billion of revenue in 2023.





