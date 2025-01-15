Eastnets satisfies requirements for the EU Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA)

(MENAFN- Hanover communications) Dubai, 15th January 2025 – Eastnets, a global leader in compliance and payments solutions, announces that it satisfies the requirements of the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), ensuring readiness ahead of its enforcement on January 17, 2025.



DORA establishes mandatory standards to strengthen cybersecurity and operational resilience across the financial services industry, impacting both financial institutions and their critical third-party technology providers. This regulation requires compliance with stringent measures, including risk assessments, operational continuity, and third-party oversight.



“We understand the importance of securing the digital supply chain,” said Bruno Caille, DPO and Acting Compliance Manager at Eastnets. “Satisfying the DORA requirements ahead of time shows our commitment to keeping our customers’ operations resilient and reliable, while building trust in a fast-changing financial landscape.”



Eastnets undertook a comprehensive process to meet DORA’s requirements, including:



- Screening all critical third-party providers (TPPs) using a DORA-centric questionnaire to assess risk scores, compliance readiness, and resilience.

- Assigning risk scores based on third-party responses, categorised into five levels ranging from “Very Low” to “Very High.” High-risk providers were addressed through mitigation plans or substitution to minimise exposure and safeguard operations.

- Conducting rigorous penetration testing and internal assessments to evaluate Eastnets’ systems and ensure compliance across its global operations.



Eastnets’ early compliance with DORA requirements reinforces its position as a trusted partner within the financial ecosystem. This achievement enhances its reputation across Europe and globally, providing customers with confidence that they are working with a provider committed to the highest standards of digital resilience.



“At Eastnets, we’re dedicated to helping our customers stay ahead of regulatory demands with solutions that prioritise simplicity, security, and innovation,” added Caille.



“With DORA setting new benchmarks for third-party risk management and ICT oversight, our certified SWIFT Service Bureaus in the Americas and UAE deliver a secure, cloud-native platform designed to reduce operational overhead, ensure compliance, and scale effortlessly to meet evolving regulations.”



As the January 2025 deadline for DORA nears, Eastnets continues to demonstrate leadership and readiness, with a strong commitment to supporting its partners through a secure and resilient digital future.



To learn more about Eastnets’ compliance with DORA and how it supports secure financial operations, visit [].





