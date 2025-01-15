Azerbaijan's Government Mission Visits Maldives For Bilateral Talks

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
On January 13-15, 2024, a government mission from the Republic
of Azerbaijan, led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur
Mammadov, visited the Republic of Maldives,
Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs.
During the visit, Deputy Minister Mammadov was received by the
Vice President of the Maldives, Uz Hussain Mohamed Latheef.
Additionally, a bilateral meeting took place between Mammadov
and Maldives Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Mohamed
Saeed.
The Maldivian side highly appreciated the Azerbaijani government
mission, and issues of mutual interest were discussed during the
meetings.
As part of the visit, the first political consultations were
held between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives. These consultations
were led by Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elnur
Mammadov, and Maldives Foreign Affairs Secretary Fathimath Inaya.
The discussions focused on expanding bilateral and multilateral
political relations, as well as cooperation in sectors such as
economics, trade, energy, logistics, transport, tourism, and
humanitarian affairs.
The two sides positively assessed their cooperation in
international organizations and emphasized the importance of
strengthening mutual support in multilateral formats.
An information forum was organized by relevant government
institutions and numerous local companies from the Maldives for
representatives of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, Ministry of
Energy, Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, State
Tourism Agency, and companies from Azerbaijan participating in the
government mission. During the forum, detailed presentations were
made on investment opportunities in tourism, hotel management,
transport, and other sectors in the Maldives, followed by
meaningful discussions.
Additionally, the members of the mission toured several
industrial zones in the Maldives.
