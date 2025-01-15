Raffles Udaipur Earns Green Key Certification By Foundation For Environmental Education

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) January 2025 – India's largest Island Resort, Raffles Udaipur is proud to announce that it has earned the Green Key Certification, further solidifying its commitment to environmental sustainability. This certification recognizes the hotel's efforts to combine luxury with eco-conscious practices, offering guests an exceptional experience while minimizing its environmental impact.



The Green Key certificate is the leading standard for excellence in environmental responsibility and sustainable operation within the industry. Awarded by the Foundation for Environmental Education, this eco-label ensures that certified businesses adhere to rigorous criteria in energy, water, and waste management, alongside fostering environmental education and community involvement. This prestigious certification assures guests that, by choosing to stay at Raffles Udaipur, they are supporting a responsible, sustainable establishment.



Situated on a 21-acre lush green campus, Raffles Udaipur immerses guests in nature's beauty, with vibrant biodiversity and the soothing sounds of birdsong as a backdrop. The hotel's commitment to sustainability is reflected in its wide range of green activities, including morning cycling, bird watching, vegetable picking, and more. These initiatives encourage guests to engage with the environment and participate in eco-friendly practices.



"At Raffles Udaipur, sustainability is a core part of our identity. Earning the prestigious Green Key certification is a proud moment for our entire team, underscoring our deep commitment to eco-conscious hospitality.



With practices like wastewater recycling, rainwater harvesting, and the continuous dedication of our team, we aim to protect the natural beauty of our island while setting new standards for responsible luxury.



This recognition marks the beginning of our ongoing journey toward a greener future. We hope to inspire our guests to embrace sustainability and incorporate the spirit of conservation into their own lives." shared Mr. Rajesh Namby, General Manager of Raffles Udaipur.



Raffles Udaipur's commitment to sustainability goes beyond its recreational activities. The hotel employs a comprehensive sustainability management plan across all operations, with a focus on efficient energy, water, and waste management. The property has implemented various initiatives to minimize waste, conserve resources, and engage both staff and guests in sustainability efforts. Key actions include:



Complying with environmental regulations and Accor's global sustainability program.



Reducing waste through sustainable purchasing practices and promoting recycling.



Training ambassadors and engaging with suppliers and guests to raise awareness.



Implementing energy and water conservation programs through innovation and best practices.



Establishing measurable targets to continuously improve environmental performance.



In addition to the Green Key Certification, Raffles Udaipur actively supports local communities and helps strengthen the livelihoods of its neighbours by promoting sustainable and ethical practices.



"We extend our gratitude to Mr. Jagat Mangaraj, National Operator for Green Key India, whose leadership and guidance were crucial in helping us earn this milestone," shared the hotel's management. "We also thank Ms. Kajal Singh, Lead Auditor, for her diligent evaluation and valuable insights, which have helped us further refine our sustainability efforts."



Raffles Udaipur's Green Key certification is a testament to the hotel's ongoing commitment to sustainability and sets a high standard for eco-friendly luxury in India. The hotel's integration of environmental responsibility with opulent guest experiences ensures that guests enjoy world-class comfort while contributing to a more sustainable future.





About Raffles Udaipur



Located in the historic city of Udaipur, Rajasthan, the hotel is reminiscent of a grand country estate that brings a private oasis experience on an island. Set in the midst of Udai Sagar Lake that is home to migratory birds and bountiful flora and fauna Raffles Udaipur, with its evocative experiences gives a reason to discover the city of Udaipur, anew. A scenic 20-minute drive from the airport, followed by a gentle and calming boat ride, transports guests from the real world to the surreal. The 101 rooms and suites offer unhindered, breath-taking views of the lake and captivating sunsets. Bespoke dining venues and programs offer unparalleled gastronomy. The leisurely romantic walks in the outdoor spaces are serene, making it a haven for travellers who are on a constant quest of peace and rejuvenation. Legendary Raffles service coupled with discrete and charming promises to make guests in residence feel the extraordinary emotional luxury that the brand is committed to.





About Raffles



Raffles Hotels & Resorts boasts an illustrious history and some of the most prestigious hotel addresses worldwide. In 1887, Raffles Singapore set the standard for luxury hospitality, introducing the world to private butlers, the Singapore Sling and its enduring, legendary service. Today, Raffles continues this tradition in leading cities and lavish resort locales, enchanting travellers with meaningful experiences and service that is both gracious and intuitive. Connoisseurs of life choose Raffles, not merely for its aura of culture, beauty and gentility, but for the extraordinary way they feel when in residence with Raffles. Each Raffles, be it Paris, Istanbul, Dubai, Warsaw, Jakarta or the Seychelles, serves as a venerated oasis where travellers arrive as guests, leave as friends and return as family. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

