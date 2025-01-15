The Chris Auffenberg Family Of Dealerships Now Adds The 2025 Buick Envision To Its Inventory

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Making a statement on the road, the 2025 Buick Envision impresses with its wide stance and signature check-shaped LED daytime running lamps. These lamps, along with the animated LED taillamps and headlamps, ensure visibility while adding a touch of elegance. Each trim level-Preferred, Touring and Avenir-brings unique design elements, from the gloss-black grille of the Avenir to the sleek dark accents of the Sport Touring, making it easy for buyers to find their perfect match.

When drivers step inside the Envision, they'll be greeted with refined luxury and advanced features designed to improve every journey. The Avenir trim pampers drivers with quilted, leather-appointed heated and ventilated seats, while QuietTuning® technology with active noise cancellation creates a serene cabin environment. The Ultrawide 30-inch diagonal screen, the largest in its class, effortlessly integrates the Driver Information Center and infotainment system, ensuring easy access to navigation, music and more.

Safety takes center stage in the 2025 Envision. Advanced features like Blind Zone Steering Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Braking offer peace of mind during tricky maneuvers, while Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking helps avoid potential collisions at busy intersections. Additional innovations, such as Side Bicyclist Alert and Rear Pedestrian Alert, provide comprehensive awareness of the vehicle's surroundings, ideal for navigating crowded urban areas.

Tech-savvy drivers will appreciate Google's built-in compatibility, which enables hands-free access to Google Maps and live traffic updates, while the wireless smartphone charging pad keeps devices powered without the clutter of cables. Music lovers can revel in the crisp sound of the Bose 9-speaker premium audio system, turning every drive into a concert on wheels.

Prospective buyers looking to tow small trailers or adventure gear will find the capabilities of the Envision reliable and robust. Meanwhile, the compact crossover's flexible cargo space easily accommodates luggage, groceries or sports equipment, making it an ideal companion for both everyday errands and weekend getaways.

