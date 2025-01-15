WK Kellogg Co To Host Conference Call On February 11

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG ) announced today that it will host a call on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. EDT, to discuss the company's results for the fourth quarter of 2024 and provide an operational update, including indications regarding the performance and outlook of the business. The conference call will be a live webcast available at href="" rel="nofollow" wkkellog .



At approximately 8:00 a.m. EDT on that day the company will release operating results and the following documents on the company's website ( href="" rel="nofollow" wkkellog ): press release, financial tables, any required non-GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides. A question-and-answer session with analysts will follow the company's prepared remarks. Participation by the press and public in the Q&A will be in listen-only mode.

A rebroadcast will be available later that day, and up for at least 90 days thereafter at href="" rel="nofollow" wkkellog .

About WK Kellogg Co

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Through our sustainable business strategy – Feeding HappinessTM

– we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact, while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit .



