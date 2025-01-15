Warriors Heart Announces Equine Programs Added To Rehab For Veterans And First Responders For New Year With New Skills

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Warriors Heart rehab for veterans, active-duty and first responders adds equine programs to provide new skills for new beginnings in 2025.

Mike Marotta, Warriors Heart Virginia Executive Director, USAF Veteran and Former Law Enforcement Officer, explains their Equine Program is an elective that offers countless benefits to warriors struggling with addiction, PTSD and co-occurring issues.

While 75% of people give up new year's resolutions by the end of January (CBS News), Warriors Heart's 42-day on-site rehab for veterans helps warriors learn new skills and tools, like equine.

To help clients learn new skills and replace the bad habits of drinking and/or using drugs, Warriors Heart offers electives, including new equine programs, metal shop, wood shop, art therapy, fishing, gym, jiu jitsu, hiking, K-9 therapy and more.

Warriors Heart rehab for veterans, active-duty and first responders offers a full continuum of care at two 500+ acre ranches in Texas and Virginia with the option of Detox, Residential Treatment, Day treatment, Outpatient, Sober Living, TMS and Aftercare.

With many warriors struggling with addiction and PTSD, Warriors Heart rehab for veterans, active-duty and first responders adds equine programs with new skills.

- Mike Marotta, Warriors Heart Virginia Executive DirectorSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- To help active-duty military, veterans and first responders struggling with drug and alcohol addiction replace bad habits with healthy habits in 2025, Warriors Heart residential treatment program announces new equine programs are now available as an elective at both their Texas and Virginia 500+ acre ranches.At a time when 75% of people give up new year's resolutions by the end of January (CBS News ), Warriors Heart's 42-day on-site rehab for veterans helps warriors rebuild their lives with confidence with new skills and tools, like equine. While some say it can take 21 days to form a new habit, most scientists agree,“it depends” on the goal and resolution.As part of a unique holistic healing program exclusively for warriors, clients participate in individual and group therapy with licensed clinicians to address substance abuse, PTSD, mental health, trauma, anxiety, suicide ideation and co-occurring issues. Warriors Heart clients are assigned two therapists, one for substance abuse, and a second one for mental health or co-occurring issues. Clients meet one-on-one with their therapists minimum twice a week, which is well-above the industry standard requirements.And to help clients learn new skills and replace the bad habits of drinking and/or using drugs, electives are offered at Warriors Heart, which now will include equine programs. Other electives include metal shop, wood shop, art therapy, fishing, gym, jiu jitsu, hiking, K-9 therapy and more.Mike Marotta, Warriors Heart Virginia Executive Director, USAF Veteran and Former Law Enforcement Officer (20 years), explains,“Our Equine Program offers countless benefits to our warriors, many of whom are experiencing the unique bond with horses for the first time. It's truly inspiring to witness their transformation over the weeks as they grow more self-aware, confident, and grounded.”Marotta adds that three of the other equine program benefits include:1. Each session introduces opportunities to develop mindfulness, balance, and clear communication; skills that extend far beyond their time with the horses.2. Working with these incredible animals encourages self-awareness on both a physical and mental level, fostering a deep sense of presence and connection.3. These remarkable horses have an unparalleled ability to unlock potential and possibilities, offering healing and growth to individuals from every background.All of these activities are designed to heal the“mind, body and spirit” and support the Warriors Heart“Vision” to“bring 1 million warriors home.”Warriors Heart is a private, evidence-based treatment that is supervised by licensed professionals that include therapeutically constructed activities. Warriors Heart accepts TRICARE Insurance, VA, and most commercial insurances.ABOUT WARRIORS HEART (Bandera, Texas near San Antonio and Milford, Virginia near Richmond and Washington D.C.) is the first and only private and accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for“warriors” (active duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) faced with the self-medicating struggles of alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and other co-occurring issues in a private, 100-bed facility on a 543-acre ranch in Bandera, Texas and 60-bed facility in Milford, Virginia. Along with a minimum 42-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart offers a full continuum of care with the option of Detox, Residential Treatment (inpatient), Day treatment, Outpatient (IOP), Sober Living, TMS (brain treatment) and Aftercare. Warrior Heart is accredited by the Joint Commission, and is a member of the NAATP (National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers). Warriors Heart's work has been featured on the TODAY Show, CBS Health Watch, A&E Intervention, National Defense Radio Show, NPR, Shawn Ryan Show, Dr. Drew Midday Live, and in FOXNews, TIME, Forbes, Addiction Pro magazine, Stars and Stripes, Task & Purpose, Military Families Magazine and many more. There is a 24-hour Warriors Heart hotline (866-955-4035) answered by warriors. For more information, visit

How Warriors Heart Supports Veterans and First Responders struggling with Addiction and PTSD

