Yo Yo Honey Singh Refers To Rhea Chakraborty, Himself As Fighters Who Have Come Out Strong

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Rhea Chakraborty will be seen unraveling the journey of Yo Yo Honey Singh on the upcoming episode of her podcast 'Chapter 2'. During the episode, Honey referred to himself and Rhea as fighters who have come out strong on the other end of the battle.

Honey also opened up about his struggle with bipolar disorder as per the trailer of the show which was unveiled on Wednesday.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram, Rhea wrote in the caption, "It's okay to not be okay. 17th January, 2025. I love, you love, we all love @yoyohoneysingh. Resonated with every word you said. Salute to your fight. #chapter2 (sic)”.

The trailer also shows Honey referring to himself and Rhea as fighters. While Honey had his shares of struggle with the mental health and continues to put up a brave front in front of the mental disorder, Rhea suffered a barage of criticism and media trial after the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rhea's podcast has become a platform for heartfelt and candid conversations. The actress' podcast journey began with an insightful conversation with Sushmita Sen in the first episode, which was met with widespread appreciation for its natural and engaging dialogue.

The second episode featured a compelling discussion with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, adding depth and intrigue to the series. The third episode brought Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar to the forefront, where they shared their personal experiences and life stories. Her fourth episode starred Tanmay Bhatt and Zakir Khan.

'Chapter 2' aims to provide insightful content that resonates with listeners, featuring interesting and big personalities as guests every episode who engage in candid conversations, inspiring them to embrace new beginnings and personal growth.